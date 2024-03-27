WATCH: NC State star DJ Burns Jr. caught off guard after 'weight' question by sportscaster Rich Eisen

The No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack, led by forward DJ Burns Jr., overcame the No. 14 seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79-73 in overtime on Saturday, continuing the team's charmed March. Burns scored 24 points in the game and appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday.

During the interview, Burns looked unimpressed after host Rich Eisen asked him a question about his weight.

When Burns told Eisen that he had a growth spurt in sixth and eighth grade, reaching a height of 6-foot-8, Eisen seemed surprised and said:

“Hold on a second … say that again, you were a 6’8’’ as an eighth grader?”

Burns said that he had only grown two inches since then.

“Yes sir, I (was) back 6’8’’, and I've only grown two inches since then,” DJ Burns said.

Eisen then asked Burns another question, which made the basketball pause for a few seconds.

“(Bursting into laughter) Wow, oh my gosh! And then when did you put on the weight? When did that happen?” Eisen said.

Burns stayed professional and responded with a simple:

"Sir?"

Further, Eisen stumbled while trying to clarify his question, and Burns responded that he had put on weight after his freshman year of college.

Wolfpack star DJ Burns Jr. switched from football to basketball

Burns told Eisen that he played football until he received a basketball scholarship offer. He played as a tight end and defensive end, and although he enjoyed blocking and catching, he didn't pursue football past middle school.

Meanwhile, DJ Burns also revealed that he admires post-players in the NBA, particularly Hakeem Olajuwon.

“I did watch a lot of Hakeem Olajuwon growing up,” Burns said. “His footwork was always amazing.”

The NC State Wolfpack will face Marquette in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. NC State, seeded 11th with a 24-14 record, will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles, seeded second with a 27-9 record, in a highly anticipated matchup at the South Regional on Friday.

The game will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

