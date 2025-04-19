WATCH: Newly engaged couple Haley Cavinder & Jake Ferguson let loose on the karaoke floor

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson celebrated their engagement by dishing out a Karaoke rendition of one of Fergie’s songs.

Ad

Cavinder announced the news of her engagement to her social media followers on Friday after Ferguson proposed to her at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. The 5-foot-6 guard posted pictures of the beautiful moment on her X account and Instagram with the caption: 'the easiest love'.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In one of the pictures, Ferguson was seen on his knees proposing to Cavinder. In another picture, the two shared a kiss as the Miami Hurricanes star showed off her ring to the camera.

Following the announcement, Cavinder and Ferguson celebrated the occasion with some Karaoke. In a video shared on Cavinder’s TikTok page, the engaged couple was seen singing Fergalicious, which is a song by Fergie, formerly of the Black Eyed Peas.

Ad

Ad

Cavinder’s twin sister, Hanna, was also seen in the background watching the two as they belted out the popular song.

Hanna had initially kept Haley in the dark over the engagement as she posted a video of the two getting dressed together with the caption: 'My twin doesn’t know she’s getting engaged'.

Ad

Cavinder’s engagement to Ferguson comes after two years of being together. They went public with their relationship last year. It now remains to be seen when they will get married.

Haley Cavinder’s engagement comes after her College Basketball career

Cavinder’s engagement to Ferguson came after she ended her college basketball career. The 5-foot-6 guard has spent the full five years in college, playing competitive basketball.

Ad

She spent the first three years with the Fresno State Bulldogs before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes for the last two seasons. In her last season with the Hurricanes, Cavinder was the best player on a team that finished 16th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

She averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game across 29 games. Her performances for the Hurricanes helped her secure a spot on the All-ACC Second Team of the season.

Ad

Cavinder recorded at least 10 points in scoring in all but two of the games she played for the Hurricanes in the recently-concluded season. However, despite her strong showing, it appears that she will not be picking up basketball professionally after failing to declare for the WNBA draft.

It appears the 5-foot-6 star wants to transition fully into the influencing world on social media, along with her twin sister, Hanna.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.