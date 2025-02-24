WATCH: Olivia Miles' attempt gets blocked with ease by NC State's Saniya Rivers

On Sunday, in a thrilling double-overtime match, No. 15 NC State stunned No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95. The intense ACC battle was full of memorable and heated plays. However, one moment stood above the rest: Saniya Rivers' electrifying block on Olivia Miles.

Ad

While aiming to close the gap for Notre Dame, Miles drove to the basket late in the second quarter. However, Saniya Rivers had other plans. Rivers rose at the perfect time and delivered a commendable block, sending shockwaves through the arena.

Ad

Trending

Saniya Rivers's play energized the team and turned the game in favor of the Wolfpack. She delivered an exceptional all-around performance, securing 14 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals.

On the offensive side, Zoe Brooks led the charge for the Wolfpack by scoring a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds. Aziaha James also contributed with 20 points, including a spectacular behind-the-back layup in the second overtime that sealed the victory. Tilda Trygger added another 19 points and nine rebounds to bolster their attack.

Ad

Notre Dame was incredibly resilient throughout the game. Despite the loss, Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-high 26 points, and Sonia Citron contributed 23 points. Citron also made a clutch 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime. However, they failed to overcome the Wolfpack's tough defense and scoring prowess.

Moreover, the defeat resulted in Notre Dame snapping their 19-game winning streak and suffering their first conference loss of the season. The Wolfpack sits in second place in the ACC.

Ad

Also Read: "She needs to be humbled": Fans react to crucial Hannah Hidalgo incident before No. 15 NC State upset No. 1 Notre Dame

Notre Dame's participation in Unrivaled discussed after loss against NC State

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame's battle against NC State has sparked discussions about its recent activities off the court. Just a few days before the game, the Fighting Irish participated in Miami's Unrivaled event, supporting female athletes. However, some basketball analysts questioned whether this distraction contributed to their defeat.

Ad

One notable tweet came from WNBA and college basketball reporter Andy Froemel, who took to X and said:

"If Notre Dame doesn't pull out the win against NC State, the trip to Miami for Unrivaled less than 2 days before a top 15 road game is going to be heavily scrutinized. People flipped out over Angel Reese attending the Met Gala the night before a preseason game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This loss serves as a tough lesson for Notre Dame as they look to regroup and refocus on their championship ambitions.

Also Read: “Giant killers”: College hoops fans hyped for NC State’s wild celebrations after upset vs Notre Dame

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here