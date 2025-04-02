WATCH: Paige Bueckers hangs back after Final Four Media Day to perfectly draw UConn Huskies mascot

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers came to media day on Wednesday after helping her team stroll into the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The guard attempted to draw the perfect UConn Huskies' mascot in a video shared by Marchmadnesswbb on Instagram.

"Paige is the only one left 🤣 ," the caption read

The video also had an inscribed caption that said:

"Clearly, Media Day is over, but Paige isn't done drawing. Picasso, I like it."

During the Elite Eight on Tuesday, Paige Bueckers and the No. 2 seed Huskies overcame the USC Trojans 78-64.

UConn had three players with double digits: Sarah Strong with a double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds, Paige Bueckers with 31 points and six assists and Kaitlyn Chen with 15 points.

NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight - Spokane - Source: Getty

Coach Geno Auriemma opens up on Paige Buecker's journey

UConn coach Geno Auriemma spoke about Paige Buecker's journey in a recent interview.

"There's been a lot of obstacles thrown Paige's way, a lot of adversity that's come her way," Auriemma said.

"We've all talked about it, whether it was the bubble her freshman year, not having the whole team her sophomore year when we're playing for a national championship, missing another year (and) playing short-handed last year. So, there's been one thing after another."

Through numerous adversities, Bueckers emerged as a remarkable star. She is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Bueckers, who has averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals this season, will aim to help her team get to the championship game when UConn (35-3) faces the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (35-2) on Friday night at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

