WATCH: Paige Bueckers' senior day celebration brings family members and teammates to tears

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is in pursuit of her first and only national championship in the 2024-25 season. She's on the right track toward that, given that the No. 5-ranked squad in the nation clinched the Big East regular season championship for the fifth year in a row with an undefeated 18-0 conference record, 28-3 overall.

The Geno Auriemma-coached team also ended the regular season strong, as Bueckers and Co. blew out the unranked Marquette Golden Eagles at home, 92-57, on Sunday. This was the fourth-year star's final regular season home game during her four-year college basketball stint.

UConn's graduating players, highlighted by Bueckers, celebrated their Senior Day. For the Hopkins, Minnesota native, she was joined by her family members, friends and both former and current teammates, who were captured to be in tears as they all walked out.

Check out the clip of Paige Bueckers and her family walking out below.

The fourth-year star went to center court with her mother, Amy, her siblings from her mom's side, Ryan and Lauren, her father, Bob and her younger brother from her dad's side, Drew, asa the announcer mentioned some of Bueckers' coveted accomplishments.

Her coach Geno Auriemma handed a plaque to her, including commemorative photos and her UConn Huskies away jersey, which she waved around to the home crowd, before posing for a photo.

It was truly a day to celebrate for Bueckers, as the her team is poised for a deep postseason run starting with the Big East conference tournament on Saturday. From there, the 22-year-old will set her sights on the national title, the missing key piece in her illustrious collegiate hoops resume.

Paige Bueckers set to take on her final college post-season play as the UConn Huskies' leading scorer

Paige Bueckers has garnered a dominant Big East conference run throughout her collegiate stint, coupled with esteemed individual awards like the AP Player of the Year award and the Naismith College Player of the Year nod. But she's still hunting for a national championship to close out her college career in the best way possible.

This season, for the UConn Huskies, Bueckers is averaging a team-high 18.6 points, 4.5 boards, 4.9 dimes and 2.0 swipes per contest. She's ninth place in the program's all-time scoring list.

