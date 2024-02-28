Watch: Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. gets handed technical foul for talking to official during matchup against Iowa

College basketball is always a passionate affair. However, for Ace Baldwin Jr., the situation got a tad bit out of control. During the matchup against Iowa, Penn State University's star was called for a technical foul. However, not many could initially figure out exactly what the reason for the call was.

In the video shared by FOX College Hoops on X formerly Twitter, the situation can be seen more clearly.

The incident took place seemingly without any preamble. As Baldwin was defending the point guard at the top of the key, the referee next to him on the sideline called for a technical on the youngster after he began sarcastically clapping and saying something towards the official. The referee, seeing that the defensive menace had said something to him, was quick to call for the tech.

Unfortunately for Penn State, that moment proved to be the deciding factor of the game. After Iowa had dominated for most of the evening, a rally by PSU had them down just two points. However, the technical and ensuing free throws turned the tide back in Iowa's favor.

Eventually, it became an easy victory for the home team as Penn State fell, 90-81. That moment seemingly zapped the energy out of the team and continued the rough night that Ace Baldwin Jr. was having. Up to that point, he had already gone scoreless in the first half.

Despite playing 40 total minutes, the rest of the game wouldn't fare much better for him as he finished with just 11 points. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, it was the Payton Sandfort show, as the team would shoot a Caitlin Clark-esque 8-of-16 from 3 for a comfortable victory.

Loss against Iowa highlights low week for Penn State

The showing against Iowa was their fourth defeat in the last six games and dropped their overall record to 14-15. Moreover, the team is also suffering from the loss of Kanye Clary. The team's leading scorer, with ultra-efficient shooting, was cut from the roster thanks to a coach's decision.

While a reason wasn't specified, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the potential reasons for the lead guard's departure. One possible reason could be the comments left by his "relative" Reginal Clarry. With the season ramping up and the Nittany Lions not in the best of states, the loss of Clary might signal the end of their season.