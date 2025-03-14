WATCH: Raven Johnson shares $12 million worth Dawn Staley’s hilarious video enacting Philadelphia Eagles’ play

It’s known that South Carolina Lady Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. Raven Johnson made sure no one forgets even if it’s the NFL offseason with an amusing video of her coach.

Ad

The South Carolina guard shared an Instagram story in which Staley is enacting the presnap actions of a quarterback. She is clad in a Kelly green Philadelphia Eagles outfit while yelling “Ready … set” and crouching as if to get a snap. As a caption, Johnson had some laughing emojis.

Raven Johnson shared a story of Dawn Staley as an Eagles QB. Source: Instagram/hollywood_raven

The $12 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Dawn Staley has coached some games wearing Eagles apparel and has posted celebratory messages after some of the team’s wins. She even posted some videos dancing after the Birds' Super Bowl victory in February.

Ad

Trending

It was a laid-back moment for the SEC champions as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Gamecocks are expected to be the top overall seed and are on the short list of favorites in the Big Dance.

Raven Johnson has averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2024-25. She has also gotten 1.4 steals per game.

Staley’s squad is 30-3 and has lost only once since Nov. 24. They finished 15-1 in SEC play.

Ad

South Carolina is looking to become the first back-to-back champion in women’s college basketball since the UConn Huskies won four straight titles from 2013 to 2016.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday, while the first round of the tourney will start on March 21.

Dawn Staley named semifinalist for coach of the year

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is a semifinalist for the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year. She is the only four-time winner of the award and could be extending her record this year.

Ad

Despite facing the toughest schedule in the nation, Staley has led the Lady Gamecocks to their fourth straight 30-win season. South Carolina went 16-3 against quad-one teams and didn’t lose to any opponents outside of Q1. They also won a share of the SEC regular-season title and won the conference tournament.

Here is the full list of semifinalists for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

Geno Auriemma, UConn Huskies

Kenny Brooks, Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Campbell, TCU Horned Frogs

Cori Close, UCLA Bruins

Lindsay Gottlieb, Southern Cal Trojans

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Wes Moore, NC State Wolfpack

Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt Commodores

Vic Schaefer, Texas Longhorns

Dawn Staley, South Carolina Gamecocks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.