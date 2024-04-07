WATCH: Rivals DJ Burns Jr. and Zach Edey share light-hearted moments on court amid Purdue vs NC State's Final Four clash

The NCAA Men's Final Four undoubtedly brings tension to most competitors on such a momentous stage. But for big men Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers and DJ Burns of the NC State Wolfpack, it was also a chance to exhibit their mutual respect.

Footage from the game showed a constant chatter between the two centers. Throughout the intense game, Burns was seen muttering something or the other into the ears of the 2-time National Player of the Year.

"DJ Burns has been in Zach Edey’s ear since the start of the game and talking nonstop. Cracking jokes during a dead ball and making Edey laugh," described courtside fan Krysten Peek.

What did Zach Edey say about DJ Burns before the game?

The mutual respect between the two dominant centers was evident even before the game began. Speaking about DJ Burns, Zach Edey had nothing but praise, especially regarding his play on the court.

While much of the conversation revolved around Burns' personality and behavior off the court, the focus for Edey was on his on-court talent.

"I think it's kinda unfair the way people treat him. ... Like he's kind of a sideshow. Like, he's a really good basketball player, like, don't get that mistaken. And we're gonna give him that respect, and treat him like that. Because he's earned it."

How did the first half fare for Zach Edey and DJ Burns?

A competitive first half paved the way for a 35-29 score between Purdue and NC State, with the latter entering the game as massive underdogs against the top-seeded Purdue squad.

For the Boilermakers, it was the Zach Edey show, with the towering center tallying 14 points and 8 rebounds. Edey stands just 65 total points from the all-time NCAA scoring record for a single tournament, currently held by Glenn Rice.

Meanwhile, for the Wolfpack, DJ Horne was the scoring leader with 13 points, while Burns added 8 points and 4 rebounds, along with leading the team with 4 assists.

