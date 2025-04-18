WATCH: Shaq O’Neal’s daughter Me’Arah O’Neal teaches social media star Elisheva aka My Foreign Roommate how to shoot a layup

Me'Arah O'Neal is staying busy on the basketball court this offseason. The Florida Gators guard, daughter of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video.

Ad

In the video, O'Neal is teaching Elisheva, more commonly known as my foreign roommate on social media, how to shoot a layup. Elisheva is a foreign exchange student at Florida whose roommate often shares comical clips of her on social media. O'Neal took Elisheva step by step through how to shoot a layup.

"This is what you do, dribble, you take two steps, and you use the backboard," O'Neal explained.

Ad

Trending

Ad

When it was Elisheva's turn to attempt a layup, she didn't follow O'Neal's advice. Instead, she ran straight up to the basket while wearing her Florida Gators bedroom slippers and threw the ball, missing the shot.

"That was really good?" Elisheva jokingly asked.

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Second Round-Florida vs Alabama - Source: Imagn

O'Neal encouraged the social media star to try one more time and make her next attempt softer and slower. Elisheva didn't find any more success in her second go around. Again, she didn't dribble and threw the ball toward the net. O'Neal stared at her as a cricket sound effect played over the funny video.

Ad

"Now I can be on the team?," Elisheva asked.

"I don't know about the team, but you're getting there," O'Neal replied jokingly.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Florida at Texas - Source: Imagn

Me'Arah O'Neal's freshman season at Florida

Eyes were on O'Neal from a young age because of who her father is. She established basketball greatness of her own, leading Episcopal High School (Houston) to a Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A girls' state basketball title.

Ad

O'Neal showed off her skill set in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game and the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic Game and was the No. 31 player in her recruiting class, according to ESPNW. She decided to develop her skill set at Florida.

Syndication: Gainesville Sun - Source: Imagn

The guard got the opportunity to hit the court often in her freshman season, appearing in 35 games while starting for eight. O'Neal put up 4.8 points per game and proved herself as a strong rebounder with 3.9 per game. She has the potential to be a two-way player, having averaged 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

O'Neal announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that she will be returning to Florida next season. Maybe then, she can successfully teach Elisheva how to shoot a layup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here