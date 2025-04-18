WATCH: Shaq O’Neal’s daughter Me’Arah O’Neal teaches social media star Elisheva aka My Foreign Roommate how to shoot a layup

Me'Arah O'Neal is staying busy on the basketball court this offseason. The Florida Gators guard, daughter of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video.
In the video, O'Neal is teaching Elisheva, more commonly known as my foreign roommate on social media, how to shoot a layup. Elisheva is a foreign exchange student at Florida whose roommate often shares comical clips of her on social media. O'Neal took Elisheva step by step through how to shoot a layup.
"This is what you do, dribble, you take two steps, and you use the backboard," O'Neal explained.
When it was Elisheva's turn to attempt a layup, she didn't follow O'Neal's advice. Instead, she ran straight up to the basket while wearing her Florida Gators bedroom slippers and threw the ball, missing the shot.
"That was really good?" Elisheva jokingly asked.
O'Neal encouraged the social media star to try one more time and make her next attempt softer and slower. Elisheva didn't find any more success in her second go around. Again, she didn't dribble and threw the ball toward the net. O'Neal stared at her as a cricket sound effect played over the funny video.
"Now I can be on the team?," Elisheva asked.
"I don't know about the team, but you're getting there," O'Neal replied jokingly.
Me'Arah O'Neal's freshman season at Florida
Eyes were on O'Neal from a young age because of who her father is. She established basketball greatness of her own, leading Episcopal High School (Houston) to a Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A girls' state basketball title.
O'Neal showed off her skill set in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game and the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic Game and was the No. 31 player in her recruiting class, according to ESPNW. She decided to develop her skill set at Florida.
The guard got the opportunity to hit the court often in her freshman season, appearing in 35 games while starting for eight. O'Neal put up 4.8 points per game and proved herself as a strong rebounder with 3.9 per game. She has the potential to be a two-way player, having averaged 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
O'Neal announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that she will be returning to Florida next season. Maybe then, she can successfully teach Elisheva how to shoot a layup.
