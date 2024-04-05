WATCH: Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal reveals how he handles the pressure of being an athlete in latest promotional video

At a time when mental health issues are becoming a major concern, Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O’Neal, has developed a routine to stay on course. The pressure that comes with competing has led to a significant increase in mental health issues among student-athletes.

In a promotional video with Jansport, Shaqir shared his daily routine, which plays a crucial role in helping him handle the pressure as an athlete. The time-lapse video featured the daily activities of the Texas Southern forward from working out to reading and his diet.

The collaboration of Shaqir O'Neal and Jansport in the promotion is aimed at creating mental health awareness among student-athletes across the collegiate athletics landscape. There has been a lot of effort recently to address the rising cases, and Jansport has played some part.

Here's the video:

Shaqir O'Neal's college career

Shaqir O'Neal started his college basketball career at Texas Southern in the 2022-23 season. The forward followed the footsteps of his illustrious father and brother, Shareef O'Neal, to play the game at the collegiate level with the hope of transitioning to the professional stage.

O'Neal played 21 games for the Tigers in his first season, starting one. He averaged 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, averaging seven minutes per game as a freshman.

The forward didn't see improvement in his playing time in 2023-24, as he started just one of 23 games. He averaged 1.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 9.6 minutes per game.

It remains to be seen if Shaqir O'Neal’s playing time in the Texas Southern team improves next season and how far he can take his chances.

Will Shaqir O'Neal make it to the NBA?

Considering the trajectory of his college career, Shaqir O'Neal has a slim chance of making it to the NBA. The NBA is a demanding league, where only the elite talent gets to play in, but the forward hasn't proven that he possesses such a level of talent.

His brother, Shareef O'Neal, was also unable to make it to the NBA after going undrafted in 2022. He had his collegiate career at UCLA and LSU. The O’Neals have a great legacy built by their father, Shaquille, in the NBA. It's to be seen if Shaqir lives up to it.