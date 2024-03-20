WATCH: Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal shows off electrifying moves on court wearing $1.7B worth Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O’Neal, flaunted his incredible athleticism in a video collaboration with Skims that was released on Tuesday. The Texas Southern player made several stylish dunks while donning the brand's Terry relaxed hoodie and classic shorts.

Skims was founded in June 2019 by media personality Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1.7 billion (per Celebrity Net Worth). The brand focuses on body positivity and is aimed at consumer comfort.

Shaqir looked at ease while making those electrifying slams, leaving fans in awe.

The Tigers will hope that Shaqir can deliver some of those eye-catching dunks when they begin their NCAA Tournament later on Tuesday. They will take on Tarleton State Texans (23-9) in the first round of the postseason, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.

The Tigers vs Texans game can be streamed live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Texas Southern (16-16) finished fourth in the conference this season. The Tigers then had a strong run in the SWAC Tournament, beating Jackson State in the quarterfinal and Alabama A&M in the semifinal.

However, Texas Southern lost to Grambling State 75-66 in the conference title game. Shaqir did not play in the conference tournament finale.

A look at Shaqir O’Neal's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Shaqir O’Neal finished the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 1.8 points, 1.8 assists and 0.4 rebounds per game. He made 10 of 30 field goals, converting at 33.3%, six of 21 3-pointers and 10 of 17 free throws.

He made two brief appearances in the SWAC Tournament but didn't score a point in the three minutes of total action.

Is Shaqir O’Neal the eldest son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal?

Shaqir O’Neal is the second-youngest of Shaquille O’Neal's six children. He was born on Apr. 19, 2003.

The former LA Lakers star shares four children with his ex-wife, Shaunie, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2009. They are Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. O'Neal also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship.

The LA Lakers icon also has a daughter named Taahirah with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.