WATCH: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley reveals disadvantages faced by crew that contributed to loss against Iowa during Final Four last year

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley stated on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday that the South Carolina Women's Basketball team has the potential to win the National Title if they can avoid self-sabotage.

“If we don’t beat ourselves,” Staley asserted.

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team will play the Presbyterian Blue Hose in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at 2 PM on Friday, Mar. 18 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Before that Staley discussed the lessons learned from their loss to Iowa in the Final Four last year. She mentioned that the team faced some disadvantages that led to their defeat.

Staley said, as the number one overall seed, South Carolina played on a grueling schedule—Saturday followed by Monday games.

“I'm going to bring up some things that people probably don't know about, like – We were the number one overall seed. We played on Saturday, Monday.”

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech, another top seed, enjoyed an extra day of rest by playing on Friday and Sunday.

“The other number one seed, which was Virginia Tech, played on Saturday, Monday,” she said. “The Final Four is played on Saturday, Monday in the Sweet 16 Elite Eight. The Final Four in National Championship Game, they're played on Friday, Sunday.”

“So those other teams played on Friday, Sunday. They got one extra day of rest going into the biggest weekend with, if there's any advantage, it should go to at least the number one overall seed and at least the number one seed if those are the only two that's left.”

However, fate has placed them in that coveted position once more.

“We griped about that,” Staley admitted, “not knowing if we would ever be the overall number one seed again.”

Dawn Staley on the specifics of South Carolina's loss to Iowa last year

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Reflecting on the specifics of their loss to Iowa, Staley praised star Caitlin Clark’s execution of their game plan.

“Caitlin Clark did exactly what she was supposed to do in our game plan,” she said.

But it was Monika Czinano—the formidable center—who caught them off guard, Staley mentioned.

“Who killed us is, and I'm probably going to jack up her name, is (Monika) Czinano,” Staley said. “Czinano the Big. I mean, she had about 18 points, and we just didn't factor in her being that productive against us.”

Additionally, foul trouble for Aliyah Boston disrupted the Gamecocks' rhythm.

“And then Aliyah Boston got in a little bit of foul trouble that the play without her for any significant time really hurts our basketball team.” – HC Dawn Staley.

