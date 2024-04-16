As the 2024 WNBA draft unfolds, it's an important step for players like Kamilla Cardoso, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese as they secure spots on new teams in the league.

South Carolina's coach Dawn Staley hit the orange carpet in support of Cardoso. When asked what her advice for the center is, Staley said:

"Stay locked in like she was at the Final Four. I know she had a great career, great three years at the University of South Carolina, but those last two games, she was not gonna be tonight, she keeps that kind of approach, she will be hoisting not only a championship trophy, MVP trophy (as well). Let's go Mill."

UConn's Paige Bueckers was in the Big Apple to support her teammates, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl. Her advice to the two was:

"Just to have fun. I've been around them so much and I know that having fun is the main thing they love to do. Just embrace it. Remember what they are playing for and have fun, the love of basketball. And don't miss me too much."

Despite her eligibility, Bueckers skipped this year's draft to play another year for the Huskies. She is the predicted No. 1 pick for the 2025 draft.

Kamilla Cardoso is headed to Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso has officially joined the Chicago Sky after being selected as the No. 3 draft pick. The center will now share the court with Angel Reese. Fans are excited to see both stars on the front court as they go from playing against each other since high school to being on the same team.

Speaking on her new partnership with the forward, Cardoso said:

"She's a great player. I am a great player. So nobody is going to get any rebounds on us. I think we are going to do great things together.”

The Chicago Sky picked Reese as the No. 7 pick. In their rebuilding phase, the Sky entered a trade with the Minnesota Lynx in order to pair the former LSU forward with Kamilla Cardoso.

Aaliyah Edwards is headed to the Washington Mystics as a No. 6 pick. Meanwhile, Nika Muhl will be following in the footsteps of UConn alum Sue Bird and play for the Seattle Storm as the No. 14 pick.

Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick and will team up with Aliyah Boston in Indiana. Clark's former teammate, Kate Martin, who came to support her, is heading to Las Vegas.

