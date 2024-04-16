WATCH: Kamilla Cardoso, Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards, and other hoopers get glammed up ahead of 2024 WNBA draft

WNBA draft prospects Kamilla Cardoso, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards were seen getting glammed on Monday.

All the prospects got busy getting their looks done to perfection, knowing that soon they would discover which team selected them as their rookie player. The players used their mobile phones and talked to their makeup artists about the kind of look they wanted.

Kamilla Cardoso, the two-time national champion center from the South Carolina Gamecocks, also relaxed before the draft.

Cardoso wore a red power suit and a diamond-studded heart-shaped pendant with a necklace.

Before the draft, she shared a picture of herself enjoying a protein-rich meal of chicken wings from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Kamilla Cardoso and Dawn Staley celebrated the Gamecocks' national championship win

Kamilla Cardoso and the Gamecocks also celebrated their national championship win in a grand South Carolina parade on Sunday. She shared a series of videos and snaps from the parade on her Instagram stories.

The team members interacted with their fans, who crowded the streets. The team drove seven blocks in the downtown area before finishing off at the statehouse. Kamilla Cardoso skipped the orientation for the WNBA in order to enjoy the victory parade.

When the team and its coach, Dawn Staley, reached the statehouse, she addressed the crowd.

"The love that you pour into us as we drove down Main Street, it is uncommon," she said, according to USA Today, "and I really, really deeply appreciate your love, your unconditional love."

"I hope we can end our (next) season at the same time, in the same place on this beautiful day," Staley said, according to ESPN. "Thank you so much for loving up on us. We truly appreciate it."

Cardoso is the potential No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft. She had her best season as a senior year, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Before March Madness, she was expected to be a No. 3 or No. 4 pick, but her performance during the NCAA Tournament showed her to be a back-to-the-basket type of player. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

“I think Kamilla is in the conversation for No. 2," ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. "I think especially with how she performed over the last month of the season, she was dominant."

