WATCH: South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso shares marvelous moments from Gamecocks' thrilling parade day

Fresh off winning the national championship title, Kamilla Cardoso and the Gamecocks celebrated their big win in a grand South Carolina parade on Sunday.

Cardoso, their star center, then shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram enjoying the parade while fans interacted with Dawn Staley's squad.

Staley also showed her excitement as she strolled around the city in a shiny Rolls-Royce.

The South Carolina Gamecocks won their third national championship title under Staley with an 87-75 win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes a week earlier.

Despite having another year of eligibility, Cardoso announced her intention for the WNBA draft, which will take place in New York on Monday.

Exploring Kamilla Cardoso's senior season

The Brazilian hooper was a vital weapon for the Gamecocks throughout the season, especially in the national championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

Kamilla Cardoso was one of the nation's best defenders, averaging 2.5 blocks and 6.0 defensive rebounds per game. She was the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Cardoso showcased her brilliance in the national championship game against the Hawkeyes. In a standout performance, she recorded a double-double with 15 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 31 minutes.

She announced her eligibility for the 2024 WNBA draft on April 1 and is expected to be a potential first-round pick.

Kamilla Cardoso served as a backup to Aliyah Boston and averaged 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks as a sophomore for South Carolina's national championship team in 2021-22 after transferring from Syracuse. In the following season, Cradoso significantly boosted her performance, appearing in 36 games and averaging 9.8 ppg and 1.9 bpg as the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year.

Cardoso became a starter for the first time this season, and she did not disappoint, averaging 14.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.5 bpg and 2.0 apg in 33 games. She was named second-team All-America.

At Syracuse, she averaged 13.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.7 bpg. Cardoso was also the first player in the Orange's history to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year award. Additionally, she was the ACC co-Defensive Player of the Year and named first-team All-ACC.

Given her statistics, which WNBA should draft Kamilla Cardoso?