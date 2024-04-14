Is Kamilla Cardoso a senior? Exploring the 2024 NCAA champ's collegiate career

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso has been one of the vital pieces of the Gamecocks' unbeaten run to the 2024 national championship this year.

The 6-foot-7 senior out of Montes Claros, Brazil, was a terror on the paint, as she used her frame to score easy baskets on the post. Her defensive record was also one of the best in the nation, as she averaged 2.5 blocks and 6.0 defensive rebounds per contest.

Her brilliance appeared in full bloom in the national championship game against the high-flying Iowa Hawkeyes. Cardoso finished with a double-double of 15 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 31 minutes of action.

On April 1, the 22-year-old Cardoso declared herself eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft scheduled for Monday, April 15, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. In this article, we explore her collegiate career and eligibility.

Is Kamilla Cardoso a senior?

Cardoso averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game to help South Carolina win the 2024 national championship.

Kamilla Cardoso is a senior who played her last three seasons at South Carolina. She initially played for Syracuse and immediately made an impact. The Brazilian averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game with the Orange.

She became the first player in Syracuse's history to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year award. She was also adjudged co-ACC Defensive Player of the Year and named first-team All-ACC.

After that eventful season, Cardoso ventured into another challenge as she decided to transfer to the SEC women's basketball powerhouse, South Carolina, and learn under coach Dawn Staley. It was a good first season for the Brazilian in South Carolina, as she served as a backup for Aliyah Boston and averaged 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

In the 2022-23 season, Cardoso stepped up her production as she played in 36 games and tallied 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. The improvements in her defensive stats motivated Staley to promote her as a starter.

Cardoso did not disappoint, as she delivered for the Gamecocks as their starting center in 2023-24. In 33 games, the Brazilian averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists. Her contributions helped South Carolina finish the season unbeaten and win the national title over Caitlin Clark-led Iowa, 87-75.

Also Read: Kamilla Cardoso finally breaks silence on fight vs LSU after SEC championship game ejection: "I take full responsibility for my actions"

How many years of eligibility does Kamilla Cardoso have left?

Technically, Cardoso can play for another year with South Carolina due to NCAA rules concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brazilian had her freshman season cut short by the pandemic, giving her an additional year of eligibility that she could've used for the Gamecocks.

However, Cardoso announced in a post on X days before South Carolina's Final Four clash with North Carolina State that she had decided to forego her eligibility to sign up for the 2024 WNBA draft.

The decision ultimately ended her collegiate career, kicking off a new adventure in the professional league. WNBA mock drafts place Cardoso as one of the top five picks in the annual showcase. However, it remains to be seen if she will excel in the pro ranks just like she did in the NCAA, and only time will tell if Cardoso will last in the tougher world of the WNBA.

Read More: 5 times Kamilla Cardoso’s mom turned into cheerleader for South Carolina star