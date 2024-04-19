WATCH: South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley, Dawn Staley, and more share their picks for a 3v3 team

The South Carolina Women's Basketball team, fresh off winning their second NCAA title in 3 years, after going undefeated on the season, had a jolly video to share on their official X page.

With Tessa Johnson acting as lead interviewer, the team took everyone, including head coach Dawn Staley's picks for teammates in a potential 3v3 tournament. The question from Tessa was straightforward:

"If you made a 3 v 3 team with you and 2 other players, college or pro, on it, who are you choosing?"

Expand Tweet

First up was Raven Johnson, the star guard of the NCAA Finals for her defense on Caitlin Clark, who debated with her choice before ultimately finding a solid name to pick.

"Chelsea Green - she's my favorite player, duh...I'm choosing the Dawn Staley all point-guards."

Next on the list was MiLaysia Fulwiley. Her picks were clear with one name coming in common.

"Aliyah Boston coz she's a beast. I'm going with Dawn Staley. But she gonna be our point guard because she's mind smart, you know? Then we got Aliyah, ain't nobody stopping Aliyah."

Some people went the funny route too. When the question came to Chloe Kitts, her response drew an immediate, "We're done" from Tessa Johnson. But, when she returned, Chloe's answer had her reaching over for a hug.

"My man...And Tessa," Chloe said.

Kamilla Cardoso starts a friendly debate with her answer

Next on the list was Kamilla Cardoso, whose choices came from her teammates, trying to form the quintessential team around her.

"I'll get Te-hina Paopao, the best shooter in the nation. And I'll get Raven Johnson, the best point guard in the nation. Yeah, and nobody's beating us. Period," said Cardoso.

But her answer immediately led her into the crosshairs of MiLaysia Fulwiley, who came to her team's defense.

"But listen, I got Aliyah Boston and Coach Staley, do you wanna know why? Coach Staley in they head though. You don't understand that. She in all their heads. So, all she gotta do is talk that talk, they done with," Fulwiley said.

The picks continued with Coach Dawn Staley joining the fray

Eventually, the conversation came to Dawn Staley, who went old school with her choices, picking Lisa Leslie and Swoopes as her two partners. From there, Tessa Johnson took a moment to show her coach the number of people who had chosen her for their squad.

Te-Hina Paopaoo, Raven Johnson, and others chose Staley to be on their team, with Raven making the case for why their team could dominate.

Finally, Ashlyn Watkins, the latest inductee into the small list of women to dunk in an NCAA double, joined the trend. Her eventual choice for Coach Staley drew the entire locker room into laughter.

As Tessa delivered the final message to the camera, one question lingered: Which team would emerge victorious among those formed?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback