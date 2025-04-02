WATCH: South Carolina's Raven Johnson & Te-Hina Pao Pao show off their cool moves at Final Four media day

South Carolina players Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Pao Pao helped their team make it to the Final Four on Sunday and celebrated it on their media day.

The duo danced, showing off some cool moves, in a video shared by Marchmadnesswbb on Instagram on Wednesday:

"Te-Hina and Raven boogie on down 😂."

The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3) defeated the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-9) in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Raven Johnson, who played 31 minutes, had seven points and five rebounds, while Te-Hina Pao Pao scored nine points in 32 minutes. Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin carried the team, with Kitts scoring 14 points and Feagin having 12 points and eight rebounds.

Raven Johnson reflects on making it to the Final Four

South Carolina basketball player Raven Johnson spoke about the team's discipline and their confidence after the win against the Blue Devils.

The junior guard attributed the team's victory to a collective effort in a post made by WACH FOX on YouTube:

"Honestly, I feel like we had to buy into the being disciplined game plan, and at moments like that, you just got to be ready when your numbers call. You have to be in the moment, and you can't be scared," Johnson said (Timestamp: 0:11).

"Like, 'confidence,' that's the key word they were saying to all of us confidence, and I think that really helped us. We've talked all season about the experience of this group and how much it matters once the tournament play starts."

Johnson spoke about the emotional importance of the win and shared the challenges the team faced both on and off the court.

South Carolina will now prepare for their Final Four clash with the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and Johnson will be hoping to get her team to the championship game.

