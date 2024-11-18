WATCH: TCU’s Hailey Van Lith sheds tears of joy after getting assist double-double for the first time

TCU star Hailey Van Lith has produced many memorable moments in her college basketball career, but her reaction after getting her first ten-assist career double-double will go down as one of her most heartwarming.

Since committing to TCU this offseason, the 5-foot-7 guard has been in exceptional form for the Horned Frogs, helping the team start the season with a perfect 4-0 record.

During TCU's narrow win over No.13 NC State on Sunday, she registered 10 assists for the first time in her career, adding 18 points for a double-double. The Horned Frogs won the game 76-73.

After the matchup, TCU's Instagram account shared a video of Hailey Van Lith shedding tears of pure joy and emotional triumph as coach Mark Campbell hugged her for her achievement.

"Did I get a double double?" Hailey asked Campbell after she arrived in the locker room. "Aw, I'm gonna cry."

"You've never done that in your life (double digit assists). Good job kiddo," Campbell said while comforting her. "The playmaker, she's being unleashed. Good job. You're just getting started kiddo. You've had 19 assists in the last two games. Good job. Proud of you."

Here's the video:

The whole locker room can be heard applauding Van Lith as she wiped her tears and said, "Thank you, guys."

The Washington native got her tenth assist of the night by passing the ball to Taylor Bigsby, who scored a layup to give TCU a decisive three-point lead in the dying minutes.

Hailey Van Lith reacts to NC State win

Hailey Van Lith put up stellar numbers in TCU's win against North Carolina State on Sunday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. In the close contest, the star guard posted 18 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. She shot 8-of-24 from the field and 1-of-7 from deep.

Hailey Van Lith game by numbers

37 minutes played

18 points

10 assists

4 rebounds

1 steal

1 block

8-24 FG

1-7 3PT

2 turnovers

The Horned Frogs needed every bit of Van Lith's effort, as they just edged out a tough NC State team.

"We know NC State is a great team. They're experienced, they were in the Final Four last year, but we also were very confident in ourselves," Hailey told reporters after the win.

"So I don't really expect us to ride this high very much because I think that we were kind of expecting to come in here and win. We were just waiting for the opportunity."

Hailey Van Lith is having a strong start to her season at TCU. She's averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists through the first four games.

The Horned Frogs will go for their fifth straight win as they face the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday.

