Watch: Terry Crews, Magic Johnson among other celebrities hype up Purdue and UConn’s crew ahead of national championship showdown 

In preparation for the national championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies, March Madness released a video on social media featuring basketball stars Magic Johnson, Grant Hill, Al Horford, Isiah Thomas, Candace Parker and actor Terry Crews.

In the video, the players are seen sharing the story behind their own championship wins. Magic Johnson and Michigan State won the title in 1979 against Larry Bird's Indiana State. Grant Hill, a Duke alum, won twice in 1991 and 1992.

Al Horford also won twice (2006 and 2007) with the Florida Gators, and Isiah Thomas and the Indiana Hoosiers took the crown in 1981. Candace Parker was a two-time NCAA champion with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007 and 2008. While Terry Crews is not a pro baller, he did play basketball in school before switching to football.

Watch the video shared by March Madness below:

Dan Hurley and UConn take on a title-hungry Purdue

The Purdue Boilermakers are yet to win a national championship after coming close in 1969. Zach Edey returned for his senior year with the sole aim of winning the title this year. As a fired-up Purdue takes on UConn, Huskies coach Dan Hurley is well aware of the challenges. He talked about Edey in a pre-game conference:

“It's a unique challenge. He’s a unique player. I don't think that one thing is going to work in the game. I think you’ve got to try to keep him off balance. Matt, unfortunately for us, really constructed a great roster around such a unique player.

"He's obviously, the best college player that I've seen, in terms of the impact and the production. It's like Ralph Sampson-esque, in terms of just how his size changes the gravity of the court on both ends of the court," Hurley said to CBS Sports.

"Just the tactics, and the way [Purdue] utilizes a player of his caliber is what makes it really scary."

Most teams this season have struggled to defend and contain Edey. Often, these attempts end up in foul calls and UConn must tread the live carefully. Although they have Donovan Clingan on their side and carry the experience of dealing with Joel Soriano and Ryan Kalkbrenner, Edey and the Boilermakers are a whole different ball game.

At halftime, the UConn Huskies lead 36-30, with Zach Edey scoring 16 points for Purdue while Tristen Newton added 11 points for the Huskies. UConn will attempt to win their first back-to-back since the Florida Gators in 2007.

