WATCH: Throwback video of Bronny James’ argument leading to 3-pointers in high school game for Sierra Canyon

On Dec 7, 2022, Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon took on St Joseph's, Santa Maria. One moment from the game that went viral on social media was James butting heads with an opponent player.

A St. Joseph's player was seen pushing the ball into Bronny James, to which the guard shook his head and said repeatedly:

"Don't do that."

Immediately after the exchange, Bronny sunk three shots from beyond the arc and flexed at his opponent.

Watch this video here:

Expand Tweet

Bronny James finished the game with 17 points, contributing to Sierra Canyon's 71-65 win.

After finishing high school at Canyon, James went on to play for the USC Trojans, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His poor performance was due to a health scare from July 2023 when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, undergoing surgery.

James declared for the 2024 NBA draft after just one season at USC and is projected as a late second-round pick.

Bronny James' agent says that he won't sign a two-way contract

Many experts have predicted that after his drafting, James would spend some time playing for the affiliate G League team before transitioning to the NBA. However, Klutch Sports' founder Rich Paul and Bronny James' agent, revealed that the guard's plans do not involve the G League.

"Teams know that. I'm not doing that," Paul said (Via bleacherreport.com)

He also addressed the nepotism rumors that had many on the internet claiming that Bronny's spot in the league was due to his father, LeBron James.

"What do you think is going to happen with Jeff Bezos' kids? He built Amazon," Paul said (Via nypost.com). "You think they're not going to be positioned based upon what he's built? And none of them should be apologetic about that.

"The only thing you can go by is being thankful, treating people a certain way and enhancing something that you were positioned for. They shouldn't apologize for that. And Bronny shouldn't apologize for who his dad is."

LeBron James has expressed his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA. This led many to believe that teams would draft Bronny just to lure in his father. However, the young guard cleared the air, claiming that his focus was to make a name for himself.

The 2024 NBA draft will be held on 26 and 27 June at the Brooklyn Music Center in New York.

What do you think of Bronny's career progression? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: Watch: Bronny James FaceTimes "one person" who he knows would answer, and it's not dad LeBron!