WATCH: Tom Izzo continues Michigan State tradition, calls up Tre Holloman to kiss Spartans logo

It started with a shove and ended with a kiss. Michigan State junior Tre Holloman pushed a couple of Michigan Wolverines players who didn’t step away from the Spartans logo when seniors were giving the traditional farewell kiss to the helmet at center court toward the end of Sunday’s game.

After the game, as the Spartans celebrated the Big Ten regular season title, head coach Tom Izzo commended Holloman and granted him one special honor: kissing the logo himself.

It is a Michigan State tradition that seniors kiss the logo before leaving the court on their final home game. After two Michigan players remained on the logo as Frankie Fidler tried to honor the tradition before a couple of free throws, Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins asked their opponents to leave the logo area.

After the players refused, Holloman stood up for his teammates, pushing one of them out and triggering a scuffle that quickly dissipated. The Spartans went on to win the game 79-62, ensuring the regular season conference title.

After the game, Holloman addressed the situation in an interview with Spartan Mag, standing by his actions.

“I was trying to do the best thing for my seniors. Let them get their moment,” Tre Holloman said.

Michigan State will be the top seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, meaning they won’t need to take the court until the quarterfinals. The Spartans are still in play for one of the four top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Dusty May gives a weird take on late game scuffle versus Michigan State

Michigan State has a long-running tradition of seniors kissing the logo during their final game. Despite this, Michigan head coach Dusty May gave a peculiar answer when asked about the late-game tussle.

"I didn’t know there was a tradition where they’re shooting a free throw and we have guys standing at half court, there’s not a tradition that we can't stand at half court while the game's going on?" Dusty May said.

May added later that the Spartans “earned the right to rub our noses in it.” May’s comments are rather confusing, as Michigan State seniors kiss the logo regardless of the score, as it is a sign of gratitude towards the school.

The Wolverines are the third seed in the conference tournament, earning a direct passage to the quarterfinals. However, they've faded lately with three straight losses to close out the regular season.

Michigan can only meet the Spartans again if both teams make it to the Big Ten final next week.

