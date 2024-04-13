WATCH: Top WNBA draft prospect Angel Reese knocks down NBA 3s consistently while training with pro level basketball trainers 

Former LSU star and top WNBA prospect Angel Reese was recently seen in a video on Instagram, shooting around with apparently NBA-level and WNBA-level trainers in an offseason workout. For someone who wasn`t known for her 3-point shooting in college, she can swish it from the deep.

The video was posted by Overtime Women`s Basketball on IG, which tagged renowned NBA trainer Chris Joseph Brickley in the post. Reese was shown knocking down shot after shot from NBA-level range, showing off the skill she wasn`t able to utilize much during her days at LSU.

Fans are understandably amazed at Reese`s 3-point shooting, considering that she wasn`t ever a shooter for the Tigers. She never shot over 20% from the 3-point land, which looks bad without context. That`s because shooting from deep was never her role in coach Kim Mulkey`s offense.

Granted, she never needed to shoot and hit threes often to be successful in college. Going back to her first two seasons in Maryland, the six-foot-three junior barely shot a 3-pointer per game, and it continued more or less when she arrived at LSU.

Nevertheless, Angel Reese was still the leading scorer in her squad and the undisputed best player during their championship run in 2022-23.

Where will Angel Reese end up in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Angel Reese is one of the highest-level prospects in this year`s WNBA Draft. As such, she`s projected to go in the lottery alongside other women`s college hoops stars like Stanford`s Cameron Brink and Iowa`s Caitlin Clark.

Mock drafts put the former LSU star at the eighth overall selection, going to the Chicago Sky (via ESPN). At her size and skillset, Reese is an absolute commodity for anyone in the WNBA with her combination of scoring and rebounding.

For now, the only question about her game is how it will translate to the next level. In college, she never needed to shoot 3s. But in the pros, she might have to adjust and play something like a stretch four role, unless Chicago deems it necessary that she continues what she has been doing scoring-wise at LSU.

