WATCH: Tracy Wolfson gets creative by pulling a ladder in postgame interview with UConn's Donovan Clingan after Dan Hurley's Final Four encounter

Donovan Clingan of the Uconn Huskies and head coach Dan Hurley were prepared to participate in a postgame interview after their victory over the first-timers, Alabama Crimson Tide, in the Final Four showdown. TBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was also ready to ask questions to the Huskies' stars. However, before starting the session, the camera panned downward, revealing a step ladder.

Before the Alabama vs. UConn game, Wolfson interviewed Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers. Her 5-foot-three frame appeared strikingly small as Edey towered over her at seven-foot-four.

Determined not to encounter a similar situation again, the seasoned television veteran took matters into her own hands and brought her own equipment before interviewing another unusually tall hooper.

"Tracy Wolfson now has a prop, and it's an effective one," play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle said.

"That is right, Ian. You said I needed a ladder, I got myself a ladder," Wolfson replied.

Donovan Clingan and the UConn Huskies clinched a spot in the national championship game

The Huskies secured their place in the national championship title game for the second consecutive season. Despite facing tough competition from the Crimson Tide in the first half, the squad led by Dan Hurley, refused to let their opponent dominate them.

UConn carried a 44-40 lead into halftime and extended their advantage in the second half. Although Alabama stayed within reach early on, UConn's strong run eventually secured the win.

Each starting player for UConn contributed at least 12 points, spearheaded by Stephon Castle's 21-point performance. Donovan Clingan, whose father sported a unique shirt before the Final Four clash, added 18 points. Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer each chipped in 14, while Tristen Newton scored 12. On the opposing side, Mark Sears led Alabama with 24 points.

Donovan Clingan's performance also included five rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and numerous other impactful plays.

The college hoops community is now buzzing with excitement over the highly anticipated matchup between Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan, as both players are exceptionally tall.

"Edey vs Clingan is going to be a LOT of fun in the paint Monday night." Wrote a fan on X.

"Donovan Clingan vs. Zach Edey might finally neutralize refs poorly-officiating big men." suggested X user Ryan Easterling.

"I really hope America gets to see the match up between Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey. I think I am more disappointed that we haven’t seen it already and will only get to see it one time…maybe," X user Jordan Stocks wrote .

Numerous other fans on social media expressed their excitement through memes.

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers will aim to win their first national championship title in only their second appearance in the game. Meanwhile, the reigning champions from the 2022-2023 season are aiming to do the same.