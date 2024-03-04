WATCH: UAB HC Andy Kennedy gets ejected after throwing a fit as Blazers give up a 20-point lead in loss to Memphis

What started as a game in favor of the UAB Blazers took a sharp turn as they lost 106-87 to Memphis Tigers on Sunday. The Blazers had a 20-point lead a few minutes before half-time. However, five minutes into the second half, the Tigers caught up with the Blazers. From 67-64, Memphis widened the gap, finally taking home the win.

Besides the troubles on the court, head coach Andy Kennedy also caused a situation as he argued for a foul call against Memphis. While he received a technical for it, Kennedy did not let up and continued to talk back. Finally, the coach was given another tech and was ejected from the court.

Expand Tweet

The Blazers shot an impressive 54.2 percent from the floor, their second-best this season, but fumbled with the three-pointers (9-26). Meanwhile, the Tigers shot 47.9% from the floor but made the best of their free throws going 28-36.

David Jones was in his element as he put up 32 points with nine rebounds, one assist, and three steals. He was supported by Nae'Qwan Tomlin's 28 points with seven rebounds and Jahvon Quinerly's 25 points as he shot 10-14 from the free-throw line.

Memphis have lost previously despite having a 20-point lead

This is not Memphis's first time losing a game with a 20-point lead. They have done so previously in their 74-73 loss to South Florida. The Tigers were poised to take the game home as they started 14-7 and continued to accumulate more points on the scoreboard. Just after halftime, the scores were 52-32. However, No. 10 Memphis lost this lead as the Bulls caught on.

While the Tigers scored 47 points in the first half, they put up just 26 in the second. South Florida rallied towards the end as Kasean Pryor's free throw, with four seconds on the clock, broke the 73-73 tie and helped them win by a point. Pryor put up 21 points and 10 rebounds, as Selton Miguel added 23 points.

Memphis will play the last game of the season against Florida Atlantic Owls at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on March 9.

Also Read: What did Mikey Williams do? Lesser known details about the Memphis Tigers' star explored