What happened to Mikey Williams? Lesser known details about the Memphis Tigers' star

Memphis recruit Mikey Williams was ordered by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday to stand trial on six felony charges. This latest development puts a cloud of uncertainty on his basketball career.

Judge Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor scheduled his arraignment for October 23 and Williams' $500,000 bail request was denied. At the time of writing, the guard has been free on a $50,000 bond after his arrest on April 13.

The 19-year-old is accused of a shooting incident on March 27 at his home in San Diego County. Williams was involved in an argument that ended with shots being fired at a car that had five passengers. And while the bullets did hit the vehicle, there were no casualties.

Williams faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into a vehicle that was occupied. Reports say that he could be sentenced to 28 years in prison if convicted on all six counts.

According to ESPN, the gifted Mikey Williams was one of NIL's earliest stars as he had landed a multiyear deal with Puma in 2021. He also boasted of a rich following on social media before deactivating them following the shooting incident.

Lesser-known details about Mikey Williams

Such was his meteoric rise to fame that Mikey Williams was looked at as a star in the making. Known for his explosive dunking and relentless offense that made him a walking bucket, the buzz was that he would be a prize catch by franchises in the NBA before he was involved in a case that now threatens to derail his hooping career.

In what are little-known facts about the shooting guard, he hails from a family that's played sport. His father, Mahlon, played basketball for Sweetwater High School, where he was an All-CIF-SDS selection. His mother, Charisse, played softball for Kearny High School and went on to represent Hampton University.

Off the floor, Williams was already a hero with a massive one million social media followers that included rapper Drake and superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant. By the end of his sophomore year, he had garnered an estimated 3.2 million followers.

Last year in November, Willams committed to playing for the Memphis Tigers under Penny Hardaway but will not be part of the basketball team until his legal issues are resolved. Deemed a 4-star guard, the teen's future now looks grim with the possibility of a sentence looming.