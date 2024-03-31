WATCH: UConn HC Dan Hurley has a hilarious reaction to foul on Tristen Newton as Huskies dominate Illinois in Elite 8 matchup

The UConn Huskies beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 77-52 over the second half of their Elite Eight clash on Saturday night.

During the game, an off-court moment stole the spotlight when UConn's head coach, Hurley, erupted in reaction to a foul called on Tristen Newton in the second half. His animated outburst on the sidelines amused everyone witnessing the spectacle.

Center Donovan Clingan was the top scorer for the now East Regional champions, scoring 20 points, with 10 rebounds and one assist. They will face the winner of the Alabama versus Clemson game. Clemson game.

UConn's Dan Hurley is starting to become a legend of the game

With this victory, Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies have become the fifth defending national champion in 30 years to reach the Final Four. They share that honor with the 1995 Arkansas Razorbacks, 1997 Kentucky Wildcats, 2001 Michigan State Spartans, and the 2007 Florida Gators. They're also en route to becoming only the eighth back-to-back national champion in history.

This has all come under the leadership of Hurley, who could soon become the next face of college basketball as Mike Krzyzewski was until recently. He's determined to keep on winning, as his son Andrew (A senior walk-on at UConn) can attest to:

“He’s a really intense guy, I didn’t think it was possible for him to go harder than he did, but I think this year made him go a lot harder. He knows we have a bigger target on our back.”

He could soon equal a friend of his, Billy Donovan, whom he set himself as a role model. Donovan coached the 2006 and 2007 Florida Gators to back-to-back national titles, the last school to do so.