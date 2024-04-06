Watch: UConn HC Geno Auriemma freaks out after controversial offensive foul call against Aliyah Edwards

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was visibly disappointed and frustrated in the dying moments of their Final Four showdown versus the Iowa Hawkeyes. The reason behind Auriemma's reaction was that with his team trailing by just one point, an illegal screening foul was called on Aaliyah Edwards for blocking Gabbie Marshall.

With just three seconds left in the game and the ball in Paige Bueckers' grasp, this offensive foul killed Geno Auriemma's team's momentum, ultimately leading to Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes advancing as the winners with a 71-69 final score.

In a video shared on social media, fans can see the UConn head coach in disbelief over the call as it could have led to one of the most thrilling Final Four endings in NCAA tournament history.

Despite the loss, Geno Auriemma's team put up a brilliant performance on the court. They were successful offensively early into the game, leading 13-7 before the first media timeout. Even though the roster was limited due to injuries, the UConn Huskies successfully secured a 32-26 at the end of the first half.

However, the tide started to shift in favor of Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes in the second half. In the end, Hannah Stuelke scored 23 points while Clark scored 21 points. UConn star Paige Bueckers finished the night with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists while Aaliyah Edwards put up 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Geno Auriemma shares thoughts on illegal screen call on Aaliyah Edwards

Following the Final Four loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the UConn head coach came forward to express his perspective on the controversial foul called on Aaliyah Edwards in the end. Auriemma talked about how he felt there could have been an illegal screen call made on every possession, and how none were called for the Hawkeyes:

"I mean, there's probably an illegal screen call that you could make on every single possession. I just know there were three or four called on us and I don't think there were any called on them. So I guess we just got to get better at not setting illegal screens", Auriemma said.

