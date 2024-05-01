WATCH: UConn star Donovan Clingan lives it up with UNC’s Armando Bacot and Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell

UConn`s Donovan Clingan, UNC`s Armando Bacot, and Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell were all recently spotted spending time together at what looks to be a local diner, as per a story on Murrell`s Instagram page. The three college hoops stars are seen living it up long after their teams` respective seasons.

Murrell`s Instagram story was recently reposted on X by a user:

It is unclear what Bacot and Clingan are talking about, but Murrell clearly said that he`s never going in public with the UConn and UNC big men "no more."

Either way, the connection between the three young men is crystal clear. For one, Donovan Clingan and Armando Bacot`s teams have obviously had way different paths in March Madness. Clingan`s Huskies won their second-straight national championship over fellow seven-footer Zach Edey and Purdue.

On the other hand, Bacot`s Tar Heels were unfortunately the first 1-seed to be knocked out of the Tournament, losing to Mark Sears and Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen. Lastly, Matthew Murrell`s Ole Miss Rebels failed to make the postseason once more since last appearing in 2019.

Despite the incredibly varying fortunes of their college teams, Clingan and Murrell are entering this year's upcoming NBA Draft. Bacot, on the other hand, is returning to Chapel Hill for one final season.

Notably, the deadline to enter the NBA Draft just passed (via On3), so Clingan and Murrell`s names are now among those hoping to be called to finally become full-fledged pros.

Where will Clingan and Murrell end up in the NBA Draft?

Current mock drafts put Donovan Clingan as a consensus lottery pick, with Bleacher Report predicting the 7-foot-2 big will go to the Charlotte Hornets with the fifth overall selection. He`s going to a team whose defense was ranked second to last in the NBA, so it`s his defensive skillset and instincts that`s likely going to land him a roster spot.

As for Murrell, he`s unfortunately left out of major mock drafts. There`s a chance he could go undrafted, but a Sports Illustrated scouting report from back in May of last year has him going in the second round at least. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Memphis, TN was the Rebels` best scorer all year long, and also their best perimeter defender.

With his potential for good two-way play, Matthew Murrell is a good big guard prospect that could help shore up the defense of a struggling NBA franchise. But his fate in the upcoming draft is still up in the air for now.