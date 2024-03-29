Who are Mark Sears' parents, Chad and Lameka? All we know about the Alabama guard's personal life

Alabama senior guard and leading scorer Mark Sears is in high spirits, as the 4-seed Crimson Tide upset top-seeded UNC for their first Elite Eight berth since 2004. Naturally, fans are interested to know more about Sears, including his family life.

In this article, we focus on Mark Sears` parents, Chad and Lameka Sears. Without further ado, let's get going:

Who are Mark Sears' parents, Chad and Lameka?

Starting with Mark Sears` dad, Chad, info on him makes it clear that his son grew up in an athletic-focused household.

The elder Sears was a football player in his youth, playing for North Alabama. A former All-State QB, he earned a scholarship to UNA and joined the Lions in 1995. However, he only played four seasons, from 1997 until 2000 (via The Franklin County Times). He also got drafted to the NFL in 2002, getting signed by the Buffalo Bills, but saw his pro career ended by a back injury.

Sears would eventually find his way to serving the city of Russellville`s Parks and Recreation department as director in 2006 and held the position until 2018.

As for Lameka Sears, she recently went viral for being a proud Alabama basketball superfan supporting her son in the stands. She was seen on video mimicking her boy`s free throw shooting stroke while he was on the line during the Tide`s NCAA Tournament game against Grand Canyon:

She was also seen doing the same thing (and have been doing it) in `Bama`s matchup against 13-seed Charleston:

Apart from "shooting" free throws alongside her son from the stands, Lameka Sears was recently interviewed by Tuscaloosa News.

The report shared how Mark Sears` mom has been quite animated on the sidelines since her son's early days playing hoops. According to the six-foot-one guard, he would hear her coaching him from the stands, even in a loud arena:

“She’s like, ‘Use your legs,’” Mark said. “Sometimes I laugh in my head.”

As for Lameka herself, she also mentioned how her sideline antics got her booted out of a gym her son was playing in once:

“I’ve only gotten dismissed one time from a gym,” Lameka said. “And that was when he was in high school. … I had gotten a little upset with a call.”

She continued:

“It means the world to be able to support him and let him know your dreams can come true,” Lameka said. “If no one else is there to see it, I am here to see it. I am here to yell for you.”