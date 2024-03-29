Mark Sears NBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for Alabama guard ft. Memphis Grizzlies

With Alabama now just a game from the Final Four, Tide guard Mark Sears figures to get even more attention. Not that Sears has lacked for notoriety this season. An All-American player, Mark Sears has led the most potent offense in college basketball.

A transfer from Ohio University, Sears's impressive collegiate performance has opened the door for a potential NBA future.

Mark Sears has scored 21.5 points per game this season, which places him atop the SEC with Tennessee's Dalton Knecht. Sears has shot an imposing 43.5% from 3-point range and 85.8% at the foul line.

He also averages 4.2 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game. Sears has now topped 2,100 collegiate points. The only knock on him is his 6-foot-1 stature.

But given his improved perimeter shooting and his big-game experience, there will be some genuine interest in Sears at the next level.

He's probably a second-round pick or a possible free agent. But Mark Sears will get an NBA shot. Who will look to add him to their roster? Here are five likely guesses.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Mark Sears

5. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are a team full of stars, but LeBron James's pro days are soon to be in the past tense. While the Lakers try to bridge their past and their future, the team doesn't have a ton of pure perimeter scorers. While guys like D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are effective, a younger replacement like Mark Sears could be cost effective.

The Lakers will probably build around Anthony Davis in the post-LeBron era. Sears could work well in the pick-and-roll with Davis or could stay home as a wing option in a backcourt with Russell or Reaves.

It's a long way from Ohio University to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Sears could be a good fit for a team that is aging.

4. Golden State Warriors

Golden State is still a competitive team and their best attribute is the veteran backcourt that includes Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson. The problem is that all three players have reached their mid-30s, and Paul is even older.

Golden State could be a wonderful opportunity for Sears, because he could learn from a trio of legendary future Hall of Fame guards.

At the same time, Sears could help rest those veteran guards and add another wing threat to a team that built its offense around the 3-point basket. Sears and the Warriors could be a great fit.

3. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are one of the weakest perimeter-shooting teams in the NBA. While Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham are the likely Pistons backcourt of the future, another perimeter scorer could be very useful for Detroit.

If nothing else, Detroit could use Sears as an economic alternative to veteran guards and invest the remaining money in other players.

Meanwhile, Detroit would be smoother offensively with Sears than with Marcus Sasser or Ausar Thompson. Mark Sears could help diversify a struggling offense, and feels like a solid fit with the Pistons.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA happens to be the same one that has a 7-foot-4 center to build around.

San Antonio is assembling a solid young nucleus, with several solid components around Victor Wembanyama.

Players like Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson could use another solid guard to help.

Sears can be a solid wing scorer and distributor, along with a group of other young standouts. As Wembanyama gets more comfortable in the NBA, the opportunities for wing scorers around him will only grow. Getting in on the ground floor with San Antonio could be Sears's ultimate fate.

1. Memphis Grizzlies

Here's a story. The local guy, from nearby Muscle Shoals, Alabama, is a high-character guy who earns his way into the hearts of Grizzlies fans.

Among many other problems, the Grizzlies have a chronic black eye in public relations thanks to the ongoing Ja Morant issues. Sears is a feel-good story. He's also a player who could genuinely help.

If Memphis can get Morant healthy and on the floor, he and Jaren Jackson are a formidable and athletic duo. Players who can drive and score will open up shooting lanes for a perimeter scorer like Sears.

Memphis might look at Sears for his positive story and good character, but they'll look twice because of his skill set. Make Mark Sears a Grizzly and Memphis fans will be happy later.

