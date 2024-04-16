WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers shares wholesome moment with Aaliyah Edwards following move from Huskies to the WNBA

Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards shared a wholesome moment after the later’s transition from college basketball star to WNBA rookie. The UConn teammates were seen giving each other a tight hug after Edwards was picked by the Washington Mystics on Monday. The video shared by Bueckers herself showed the bond that the two Huskies shared.

Throughout the draft, Bueckers was there to cheer for all her teammates who were a part of the 2024 class. The fans loved the energy that she brought to the night with some even comparing her to a proud mom. But the best moment was definitely between her and Edwards.

Here is the video of Paige Bueckers hugging her former UConn Huskies teammate Aaliyah Edwards.

The video was originally shared by ESPN’s women's sports page on Instagram. They aptly put it as:

The night of dreams coming true.”

Edwards had a notable career with the Huskies, becoming the first player in UConn to score 20 points and get 20 rebounds since Maya Moore achieved the feat in 2010. The forward did that in her junior year.

In her final season at the college level, she and Bueckers led the Huskies to the Final Four, where they narrowly lost to Iowa. But her resume was enough for the Mystics to use their sixth overall pick in Monday's Draft to pick her and make her a part of the team. Bueckers celebrated that like a proud sister giving the newly minted WNBA star a big hug.

Paige Bueckers to return to UConn for another run at the national title

UConn had a strong team in the just concluded season but narrowly missed out on the national title after a Final Four defeat. But their star player Paige Bueckers isn't giving up the dream so easily. She announced her intentions to return next season to play for the Huskies, declaring that she still has a lot to prove at that level.

"A full season of healthy basketball, I am forever grateful. Extremely proud, but far from satisfied. A season of overcoming adversity, building character, faith, hope and strength. Against all odds, wouldn’t trade this team for the world. Still got a whole lot left to prove,” she said in a heartfelt note to the team.

Paige Bueckers was eligible to enter the Draft this season and could have easily been picked up in the first round. However, she decided to wait for the next season and play another season with the Huskies, where she will be looking to win the elusive National Championship.

