WATCH: UConn superstar Paige Bueckers makes young fans emotional as she signs their basketballs

UConn guard Paige Bueckers made a group of young fans emotional as she signed basketballs and jerseys following the Huskies' Final Four win over UCLA on Friday. Bueckers scored 16 points in the 85-51 victory that sent UConn to the national championship game against South Carolina.

As she walked off the court, a group of exuberant young fans gathered just outside the tunnel, holding out basketballs and jerseys for the All-American to autograph. Bueckers made sure to engage with as many fans as possible before heading to the locker room.

Among the crowd, one young female fan — sporting hair similar to Bueckers’ — shed tears of joy as the UConn star signed her basketball. The emotional moment was caught on video.

"Paige, I love you," the young fan screamed.

Here’s the video of Bueckers’ touching interaction with fans, posted on Instagram by March Madness:

The Minnesota native has been on a tear during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 26.4 points per game. She scored a career-high 40 points in the Sweet 16 win over Oklahoma, then followed it up with 31 points in the Elite Eight victory over USC.

Paige Bueckers talks South Carolina's sustained dominance under coach Dawn Staley

The UConn Huskies will face defending champion South Carolina in the final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in a rematch of the 2022 national championship game. The Gamecocks defeated Paige Bueckers and the Huskies, 64-49, three years ago to win their second national title.

Dawn Staley led South Carolina to another title last year with an undefeated record, solidifying the team’s status as a powerhouse in college basketball.

Bueckers spoke highly of Staley's influence on the Gamecocks program during Saturday's press conference.

"Sustained excellence is extremely hard, especially with the parity in women's college basketball today," Bueckers said, via an X post from WIS News 10 reporter Julia Westerman. "So for them to continue to get back to this level, we know as players it's extremely hard to get here."

"You never want to take it for granted, but it speaks to the discipline, the attention to detail, and the demanded excellence that Coach Dawn has for her players."

The two teams met in a regular-season game in February, with UConn prevailing 87-58 at Colonial Life Arena.

