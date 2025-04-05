Top 5 takeaways from UConn vs UCLA as Paige Bueckers gets a shot at first national championship

Paige Bueckers' college career isn't over yet. Her UConn Huskies dominated in the Final Four, defeating UCLA 85-51 to advance to the national championship game.

The senior guard, expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, has one more chance to win a national title. Here are the takeaways from Friday's Final Four matchup as Bueckers and UConn look ahead to Sunday’s championship game against South Carolina.

Top 5 takeaways from UConn vs UCLA

#1. Minimizing turnovers and forcing opponent turnovers is essential

At the media timeout in the second quarter, UCLA had more turnovers than field goals. The team had turned the ball over 10 times and made just eight shots from the field. UConn had turned the ball over three times in the first 15 minutes.

Overall, the Bruins turned the ball over 18 times in the Final Four matchup, while the Huskies recorded just seven turnovers. Turnovers from their opponents allowed the Huskies to assert their offensive dominance and establish and maintain a strong lead.

Minimizing turnovers and forcing turnovers from opponents could be essential to UConn's success in the title game.

#2. It doesn't have to be the Paige Bueckers show for UConn to thrive

Bueckers recorded 16 points in the win over UCLA, but it took until the third quarter for her to reach double digits. She entered halftime with just six points. Other UConn stars proved that this is a team that doesn’t need to rely on scoring from Bueckers alone to find success.

In the first quarter, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong combined for 15 of the Huskies' 23 points. The guard and forward duo came out hot, allowing Bueckers time to ease into her game.

Fudd, Strong and Bueckers all scored double-digit points in the win over the Bruins. Bueckers is the star of this UConn squad, but the Huskies have scoring depth they can utilize in the title game.

#3. Don't count out freshmen

Strong had her 14th 20-point performance of the season against UCLA and joined an elite club. She became just one of three UConn freshmen to ever record 20-plus points in the Final Four. The other two players to achieve this feat were WNBA stars Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

The forward was the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class and has lived up to the hype. Strong has recorded double-digit points in every NCAA Tournament game and has three double-doubles this March Madness. Against the Bruins, she led UConn in scoring with 22 points and added eight rebounds.

Strong is a dominant two-way force that Geno Auriemma and the Huskies can turn to for seasons to come, including in Sunday’s title game.

#4. A healthy Azzi Fudd is a game changer

Fudd's college career has been plagued by injuries. The guard came to UConn as the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class but has struggled to stay healthy. As a freshman, a foot injury sidelined her for 11 games. A knee injury kept Fudd out for 22 games as a sophomore. Fudd played just two games as a junior before tearing her ACL.

The guard has remained mostly healthy this season, and her impact on UConn was on full display against UCLA. Fudd is averaging 13.1 points this season. In the first half of the Final Four matchup, she had 19 points. She was guarded more tightly in the second half and didn’t add any additional points.

Fudd served as a two-way force in this contest with three steals. Fans got to experience the full extent of Fudd's skill set in the Final Four. She will look to continue serving as a strong contributor to UConn in the national title game and in her return to the University next season.

#5. UConn shouldn't have been a No. 2 seed

There was some controversy surrounding seeding in this year's NCAA Tournament. UConn had the best NET ranking in the country ahead of Selection Sunday but did not receive a No. 1 seed.

The Huskies had three losses this season, but none since falling to Tennessee on Feb. 6. The team also had several strong wins, notably dominating South Carolina 87-58 to snap the Gamecocks' 71-game win streak.

UConn has breezed through the NCAA Tournament, having now defeated two No. 1 seeds in USC and UCLA. The Huskies' performance in the Final Four further proves that they should have received a top seed. Regardless, No. 2 seed UConn will look to pick up another win over South Carolina on Sunday.

