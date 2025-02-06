WATCH: USC star JuJu Watkins leaves a fan teary eyed after gifting her an autographed shoe post Wisconsin win

After No. 7 USC women's basketball's dominant 86-64 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday, sophomore star JuJu Watkins left a young fan in tears after giving her a special gift.

In an IG post by @brwsports, Watkins can be seen autographing the shoes she wore in the game and handing them to the fan.

"JuJu I want to be like you," the sign the fan was holding read.

Trending

The young girl thanked Watkins and the two embraced at the end of the touching video.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins' performance vs. Wisconsin

Watkins didn't demonstrate the dominant level of play that has come to be expected of her in the Trojans' 22-point defeat of the Badgers. The sophomore guard put up a season-low 14 points and two rebounds and didn't record any assists.

However, it's important to note that she was on the court for only 26 minutes, another season low. It's likely that head coach Lindsay Gottlieb is trying to save her star guard for more competitive contests, especially as USC aims to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Iowa, which dropped the team from No. 4 in the AP ranks to their current spot at No. 7.

In the 76-69 loss to the Hawkeyes, Watkins played all 40 minutes and put up 27 points, a number much more in line with her 24.2 points per game average this season, fifth in NCAA.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Southern California at Iowa - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins' Awards & Nominations

Following a freshman season in which she made 34 starts for the Trojans and averaged 27.1 points per game, Juju Watkins was named the 2024 WBCA NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year. A post on X by @trendyhoopstars highlighted that the guard was the only freshman in Women’s College Basketball history to have scored 900 points in a season, with 920, and guided USC to its first Elite Eight appearance in 30 years, among other accolades. Coach Gottlieb responded, sharing the way Watkins has also impacted the community.

"And she inspired a whole city and community," Gottlieb said.

Expand Tweet

Now, the sophomore is looking to add another award to her collection, having been named a candidate for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Watkins' teammate, senior center Rayah Marshall, is also on the short list for the award.

Juju Watkins' strength on the backcourt is clear. The young guard leads the Trojans in steals and is second on the team in defensive rebounds and blocks per game, making her a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

As she continues to add to her accolades and highlight her dominance, it makes sense why the young fan in the sweet IG video wants to be like Watkins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here