JuJu Watkins' historic freshman season ended with an 80-73 Elite Eight loss to the UConn Huskies on Monday. But that didn't affect the spirit of the young freshman, as she commenced her off-season with Travis Scott.

The "Sicko Mode" singer, with an $80 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, visited the USC campus bookstore on Thursday afternoon.

The purpose of the visit was to promote their collegiate-branded clothing lineup, a collaboration with the sportswear manufacturer Fanatics. During the event, Juju Watkins presented the rapper with her own jersey.

"JuJu had to make sure @trvisXXgot a jersey too"

Here's the video:

Travis Scott, overwhelmed, hugged Juju Watkins, and said:

"Thanks, Bro."

Scott is returning to college, celebrating the debut of his Jack Goes Back to School collection, created through a partnership between his Cactus Jack brand, Mitchell & Ness and Fanatics.

He started his day-long promotion tour from LSU, where he met Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson. At midnight, he launched the Tiger theme merchandise and headed to USC as his next stop.

Juju Watkins breaks record despite loss

On Monday night, USC standout Watkins achieved a historic milestone by surpassing Tina Hutchinson's record from the 1983–84 season at San Diego State. Watkins is now the highest-scoring freshman in NCAA Division I history.

"It's definitely an honor," Watkins said after passing Hutchinson. "I mean, of course, like I said, not really the terms I would like to end on. On my season, I mean, I'm just blessed. said Watkins via ESPN.

Hutchinson held the record of 898 points for four decades in the third season of NCAA-sponsored women's basketball until Watkins, the first freshman in Division I, surpassed it. Watkins' 29 points on Monday gave her 920 for the season.

She expressed her gratitude for the program:

"This program has offered me a lot. I'm so grateful for it. It's just been a great season. The record is great. Just the moments that I've got to spend with this team have meant everything to me. I'm just excited for next year." via ESPN.

The game resulted in a loss for the Trojans, as they fell short in their attempt to make the Final Four for the first time.

