"Proud of you": LeBron James expresses admiration for JuJu Watkins after freshman breaks D1 scoring record

LeBron James has kept a close eye on USC basketball this season. He is unsurprisingly monitoring his son Bronny James’ stint with the Trojans while also watching the women’s team perform. Leading the men’s counterparts is star freshman JuJu Watkins.

On Monday night, Watkins led her team to a Final Eight date with UConn. Awaiting the winner of the matchup is none other than Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four. James, and likely other NBA stars, were glued to the exciting battle.

JuJu Watkins justified why she has owned nearly all major freshman awards by nearly dragging Trojans to the finish line. She had 29-point and 10-rebound night that nearly proved to be just enough for USC to advance. The Huskies didn't give her anything easy every time she had the ball. And yet, she gamely took the challenge and almost overcame everything UConn threw at her.

Despite the 80-73 loss, LeBron James had nothing but positive words for Watkins. He went on Instagram to post a story with the words:

@jujubballin Congrats and proud of you!

LeBron James' message to USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins on Instagram.

The LA Lakers superstar has to be quite familiar with Juju Watkins. She transferred to Sierra Canyon for her junior and senior seasons in high school. With her leading the Trailblazers, the team won the CIF Southern Section title and reached the regional finals. Watkins and Bronny James entered USC as two of the program’s highly-scrutinized basketball players.

Like LeBron James this season, JuJu Watkins is also having a historic campaign. Against UConn, she became the first freshman to breach the 900-point NCAA Division 1 scoring mark. Watkins overtook the 898 points set by former San Diego State star Tina Hutchinson in 1984.

LeBron James and JuJu Watkins are represented by Klutch Sports Group

LeBron James is represented by one of his good friends Rich Paul through the Klutch Sports Group. Paul is easily one of the most influential sports agents today with several high-profile athletes under his brand. Besides “King James,” some of the NBA players Paul represents are Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young.

Two years ago, the group also signed perhaps the most promising high school prospect in the US. Paul made JuJu Watkins the first female athlete to be under the care of his brand. Watkins and James were now under the same stable.

