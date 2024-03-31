WATCH: Viral video of $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark resurfaces ahead of Elite Eight matchup

Arguably the most viral moment from the 2023 title game was Angel Resse taunting Caitlin Clark. In the game's closing minutes, Reese walked over to Clark and flashed the "you can't see me" gesture before pointing to her ring finger. The Iowa guard had previously used the same gesture to Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Now, fans eagerly await a rematch between the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes after they were placed in the same bracket. Both teams won in their Sweet 16 games on Saturday. LSU won 78-69 against UCLA and Iowa beat Colorado 89-68. They will meet on Monday for a spot in the Final Four.

Iowa has already forgotten its loss to LSU and is hungry for a win

Post the Hawkeyes' Sweet 16 game, coach Lisa Bluder spoke on the upcoming match on Monday.

“Yeah, we got run out of the gym last year. So you know, it was pretty bad," Bluder said. "Nothing matters that happened last year. Nothing matters except for being ready to play this really good LSU team." (via On3)

When asked about the preparations for the game, coach Bluder said:

“Well, you don’t wait till tonight to do it. You know, honestly, we’ve been working on you know, I have different coaches assigned to different teams and I have somebody assigned to LSU."

"And when I go back to the hotel, they’ll have a scout ready for me to look at and then we’ll all sit down as a staff and try to figure out a game plan."

Guard Caitlin Clark shared what she and her team learned from last year's loss.

"I think the biggest thing to take away from that is everything comes down to one possession. I think that’s what our group learned from that journey, is we played in a lot of really tight, close games. And being able to execute down the stretch is really important and I think that’s the biggest thing."

The title game between Iowa and LSU set viewership records as nearly 9.9 million people tuned in. This time around, a similar level of frenzy is expected.

The Hawkeyes have the work cut out for them, as their previous outing was riddled with offensive troubles. This is Clark's last chance to bring home the title.

