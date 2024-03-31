WATCH: When Caitlin Clark showed signs of future stardom with her elite basketball skills in eighth grade

They say greatness shows itself early in life. At least for Caitlin Clark, it did. As the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for its sixth Elite Eight appearance against LSU on Monday, a video of its star guard is doing the rounds on the internet.

In grade eight, Caitlin Clark played for the All Iowa Attack, one of Nike Girls Elite Youth sponsorship programs. The newly surfaced video is a compilation of the young Clark's exploits in the games.

Caitlin Clark's immense skills from school to college

Based out of Ames, Iowa, the Attack is a go-to program for young hoopers in the state and is a key starting point for many in the Hawkeyes.

Founded by Dickson Jensen in 2004, the program coached six of the current players on the Iowa roster, including Caitlin Clark, Hannah Stuelke, McCabe, Jada Gyamfi, Kylie Feuerbach and Sydney Affolter. It was here that Clark met Kevin Durant, who could already sense that she was a star in the making.

Clark credits the program and Jensen for shaping her to be the player she is today.

“I think it teaches you skills you’re gonna need on the college level, That’s one of the reasons I came here. Because a lot of those girls come here," she said. (via The Athletic)

The Iowa guard joined the program in sixth grade but made her impact in her second year competing against ninth graders. By age 15, the West Des Moines native was playing against 17-year-olds.

“It’s some of the best memories I have just playing summer basketball,” Clark said.

Playing alongside someone as great as Caitlin Clark is not always easy for her teammates. In a recent special write-up for ESPN, Clark spoke about how frustrated she would get when her teammates were not on the same page as her.

"High school basketball was honestly harder for me than college. I mean that in the most positive, respectful way to my teammates. The basketball IQ wasn't there," she said. (via ESPN)

"At the end of the day, they didn't care if we won or lost, really. It wasn't gonna affect their life that much. They just didn't get it on the same level."

Caitlin Clark faces immense expectations from the world. Witnessing her teammates struggle frustrates her, but she's learning to adopt a more relaxed approach and foster a positive, supportive environment for them.

