"I'm only promised 40 more minutes." $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark opens up about having "calming presence" amid Iowa's 2024 March Madness run

Caitlin Clark is currently making waves in the March Madness tournament. Her team, Iowa, have advanced to the Elite Eight after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet Sixteen with the final score reading 89-68. They are scheduled to face LSU, their rivals from last season, in the Albany 2 regional finals in New York on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Clark, who is expected to move on to the WNBA next season, reflected on her influence on college basketball during the post-game interview.

"Honestly, I think when I step on the court, a calming sense comes over me like this is where I'm supposed to be, I have 13 amazing teammates that have my back. I'm only promised 40 more minutes so might as well go win it."

Expand Tweet

She further reflected on the hard work she's put into her career:

And you know, these are the moments you've worked so hard for. This is what you've put your time in the gym, all by yourself and with your teammates."

The Iowa guard had one of the best tournament games of her career against Colorado. She finished with 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, which was her best showing in the NCAA tournament so far.

Also read: NCAAB fans react as $3.1M NIL star Caitlin Clark appears to ignore a fallen Hannah Stuelke vs Colorado: “Do any of her teammates actually like her?”

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: The historic face-off

LSU and Iowa are set to face each other in the regional finals, exactly one year after their national championship showdown. Clark was visibly excited in anticipation:

“Yeah, I think we’re excited. I think any time you have a chance to go up against somebody you lost to, it brings a little more energy. But, at this point in the tournament, every single team is good. Whether you’re playing West Virginia, whether you’re playing Colorado, whether you’re playing LSU, you prep the exact same way. You come in with the same exact mindset. said Clark

She further added:

“I think overall it’s just going to be a really great game for women’s basketball, and they’re really solid one through five. We know we’re going to have to rebound the basketball. But obviously I don’t know the ins and outs of everything about them, because we haven’t gone through the scout yet,” Clark about LSU

LSU won their matchup with strong performances. Flau'jae Johnson dominated the game with an impressive 24 points and propelled them to the Elite Eight, beating No. 2 seed UCLA, 78-69. Superstar Angel Reese scored 15 points in the game and was a constant threat all along.

Also read: Caitlin Clark stats today: How did the Iowa superstar perform against Colorado today in Sweet 16 showdown?