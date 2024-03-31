Caitlin Clark received mixed reactions when she seemingly ignored helping her teammate Hannah Stuelke, who crashed on the floor, when the Hawkeyes were 11-5 against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

Many fans did not like that the Iowa star, who has a NIL valuation of $3.1 million, as per On3, did not give a helping hand to Stuelke. However, some defended her action citing the five-second violation rule.

Here are some of the reactions from the college hoops world:

“Do any of her teammates actually like her?,” one tweeted.

Caitlin Clark admits to watching LSU games and is excited to face them

After securing an effortless victory against the Colorado Buffaloes, the Iowa Hawkeyes will play against the LSU on Monday in the Elite Eight game.

Caitlin Clark told ESPNW, who had asked her about the inevitable matchup between her and Angel Reese, that she has been watching and enjoying the LSU Lady Tigers’ games.

“It’s so good for women’s basketball, and to be honest, I watch a lot of LSU games and what they are doing for women’s basketball, and the way their fans are supporting is tremendous,” Caitlin Clark said.

“And it’s been fun to watch. They’ve had a great season, so it’s gonna be a great game. Both teams are rest to go and just gonna be a great fans, and we couldn’t be excited,” the star player said as per ESPNW.

Clark and Reese played against each other in the 2023 women’s NCAA tournament. The Lady Tigers and Reese beat the Iowa Hawkeyes and win their first national championship title under coach Kim Mulkey.

The game was a ferocious one as fans saw Angel taunting Clark. It was packed with powerful gameplays and entertainment. Fans expect to see the same, if not more thrilling matchup between the two teams.

All eyes will be on Clark and Reese on Monday as the two battle it out to help their respective teams clinch a spot in the Final Four. Are you excited to see the LSU Tigers go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section below.