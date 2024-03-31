The Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark have advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament. Clark and her squad defeated the Colorado Buffaloes in a thrilling 89-68 game.

Clark finished with 29 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers. The game was one of the best games for Clark as she was not seen struggling throughout the game unlike the first round and the second round games.

After grabbing a sweet victory against Colorado, the senior guard was ready for press interviews. In one of the interviews, an ESPNW reporter asked her about the inevitable and the most anticipated matchup of the season: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese.

Clark was gracious with her answer and admitted that she has been watching the LSU Lady Tigers’ games.

“It’s so good for women’s basketball and to be honest, I watch a lot of LSU games and what they are doing for women’s basketball, and the way they are supporting is tremendous.”

“And it’s been fun to watch and they’ve had a great season so it’s gonna be a great game. Both teams are ready to go and just gonna be a great game and we couldn’t be more excited,” Caitlin Clark said to the reporter as per ESPNW.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been passionately manifesting a matchup between LSU Tiger and Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams will face each other on Monday in a highly anticipated Elite Eight showdown.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Perfect rivals

In last year’s women’s NCAA tournament championship, Kim Mulkey’s squad handed an exciting upset to Bluder’s team. It was one of the most exciting matchups that had iconic moments like Reese taunting Caitlin Clark with a “you can’t see me” gesture and then following up by pointing at her ring finger.

Expand Tweet

All eyes will be on Clark and Reese as the two will battle it out to clinch their spot in the Final Four.

Clark has proved herself to be one of the best playmakers in the women’s basketball, Angel Reese’s dominant and versatile playing style has not been questioned. Fans love when these two talented ladies come together to play against each other. There game will be a power packed one with each side battling to win advance to the Final Four.

Are you ready to witness the showdown between the LSU Lady Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.