WATCH: When Dawn Staley showed off sublime dance moves alongside singer Tamia

On Feb. 21, Dawn Staley was caught showcasing her dance moves at Colonial Life Arena with one of her favorite singers, Tamia. A fan noticed a brief clip of the Gamecocks head coach dancing with Hall of Famer Grant Hill's wife during the Canadian singer's concert in South Carolina.

The two flaunted sleek and coordinated steps to hit the iconic Tamia’s shuffle, a line dance move adopted to the singer's song "Can’t Get Enough" from 2006. Tamia also hyped the coach up in the middle of the dance, turning all eyes on Staley.

"Scrolling on Tik Tok and it’s only fitting I see @dawnstaley hitting the Tamia’s shuffle with Tamia herself.," the fan wrote.

The original music video of the song does not feature the dance. However, a choreographed sequence to the track went viral on social media in recent years, leading fans to showcase their renditions at weddings, parties and other events.

It is not the first time Dawn Staley has unapologetically unleashed her moves to one of Tamia’s songs.

In an X video posted on Jun 12, 2024, the coach danced to the 2006 single and also got her players Sakima Walker and Sania Feagin alongside Markeshia Grant and Ashley Bruner from the coaching staff to do it with her.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina has had a tougher regular season than other notable programs

The South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked sixth in the Week 17 AP Poll, behind UConn, USC, Notre Dame, UCLA and Texas. The top five teams have delivered some of the biggest matchups of the season, such as JuJu Watkins' 38-point performance over No. 1 Bruins on Feb. 13 and Notre Dame's victory over the Huskies on Dec. 12.

However, the Gamecocks have had the toughest path to the top of the AP poll yet. Dawn Staley's team has played more ranked games (12) than any of the top 5 programs scheduled for this year. South Carolina will add one more to it when it faces No. 15 Kentucky in its season finale.

The Gamecocks faced five consecutive ranked opponents from Jan. 11 to Jan. 27, winning all contests. The team also played eight top-10-ranked teams throughout the season, evenly spread across November to February.

