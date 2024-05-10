WATCH: WNBA star Caitlin Clark reunites with former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall during Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream matchup

Caitlin Clark finally made her home WNBA preseason debut against the Atlanta Dream. What was more special was that her former Iowa teammate, Gabbiee Marshall, was in attendance to support her friend on her special day.

Clark and Marshall were seen excited as they hugged, showing their deep bond with each other.

Their heartwarming meetup was posted by WNBA on X (formerly Twitter) and received love from Iowa fans.

Expand Tweet

This interaction adds to the many moments when the two were seen supporting each other and proving their heartwarming relationship off the court. Gabbie Marshall, who did not declare for the WNBA Draft, attended the draft to support Clark, a projected No.1 pick at that time.

Gabbie Marshall decided to forgo her WNBA eligibility and concluded her basketball career at the collegiate level to continue her studies. Her priority is to pursue a Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy from North Carolina.

Marshall was on hand to see her friend Caitlan Clark score 12 points in her home WNBA debut as the Indiana Fever got the 83-80 win. Clark had a rough shooting night as she shot just 4 of 12, including just two of nine on 3-pointers. However, she did also have eight rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes of action.

Caitlin Clark backed Gabbie Marshall after the Final Four against UConn

Caitlin Clark playing for the Indiana Fever

The Iowa Hawkeyes played the UConn Huskies in the women's Final Four matchup of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Iowa defeated UConn by just 2 points as the close battle between the two ended with a scoreline of 71-69.

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points in the game. However, Gabbie Marshall could only score 5 points in the 39 minutes she played and drew a controversial foul in the closing stages of such an important game, leading to criticism that headed her way.

Caitlin Clark backed her teammate, yet again, reflecting the support she had for her friend.

"Gabbie Marshall comes up with big plays all the time, you see it time and time again for us. She doesn't get enough credit," said Clark.

She further talked about how well she defended again Paige Bueckers and said that she was very proud of her playing style during the game.