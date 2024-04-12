We asked AI to name top 5 women's college basketball players of all time (& the answers might disappoint Iowa fans) 

Becoming the all-time NCAA leading scorer (both men's and women's), a 2-time National Player of the Year and leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA championship appearances, Caitlin Clark has built a stellar collegiate resume.

But with her career with the Hawkeyes coming to an end, and her drafting to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft virtually a guarantee, the questions ranging around Caitlin Clark are all about legacy and GOAT status.

With AI running rampant over the technological specter, we let an AI system take over and dictate who it believes are the greatest players in the history of women's college basketball. We asked Google Gemini to take up the task with the prompt:

"Who are the top 5 women's college basketball players of all time?"

The five names listed might be a shocker for some:

AI system's ranking of the all-time women's college basketball players

#5. Maya Moore, UConn (Forward)

Maya Moore is an icon in college basketball, especially for the UConn Huskies. Part of the legendary dominance of the squad, Maya Moore was as offensively proficient as they come.

The NCAA record-holder for most ppg in a career for a long time, Moore averaged 26.5 per night, with her scoring ability second to none.

#4. Brittney Griner, Baylor (Center)

One of the more recent additions to the list, Brittney Griner was as impactful on the court as any player. More than the stat sheet, her incredible size and athleticism were overwhelming, and her defensive prowess was second to none.

The all-time NCAA leader in blocks per game, Griner was revolutionary for the center position due to her advanced offensive skillset along with her flawless defense. She was the biggest factor for a Baylor team in 2012 to win the NCAA championship.

#3. Diana Taurasi, UConn (Guard)

The second UConn player on the list, Diana Taurasi was critical to UConn's reign of dominance over college basketball. Winning three national Championships with the Huskies, Taurasi was as integral as any other member of the squad.

An offensive maestro, she could shoot the lights out from 3-point range, with her range extending far beyond the official 3-point line. In addition, her innate basketball IQ and court vision made her a cerebral opponent.

Nicknamed "White Mamba", the clutchness on display from Taurasi night-in and night-out was a key reason for the three titles UConn amassed during her time.

#2. Cheryl Miller, USC (Forward)

Before UConn became the central force for college basketball, the hub for women lay in USC, where Cheryl Miller was dominating the entire 1980s. A master of all trades, Miller was dominant in virtually every facet of the game.

She finished her career as the program's leader in points, rebounds, steals and games played, taking over the franchise in every way imaginable.

Three consecutive National Player of the Year Awards coincided with back-to-back national titles for her squad in 1983 and 1984. Her all-around game was critical in all facets of the team and makes her a worthy GOAT candidate on any list.

#1. Breanna Stewart, UConn (Forward)

The final UConn alumni to make the list, Breanna Stewart holds the title of GOAT college basketball player according to Google Gemini, and her placement isn't without merit.

"Stewie" has an impeccable resume that includes a record four Most Oustanding Player Awards, two National Player of the Year titles, as well as an undefeated 4-0 NCAA championship record with the UConn Huskies.

Between her career in 2013 to 2016, the Huskies were an unbeatable powerhouse, with her contributions on the scoring, rebounding and defensive end making her a nightmare opponent for oppositions to face.

Over four years, the team would finish with a 227-5 record under Breanna Stewart's expert leadership, solidifying herself as an outright winner.

Do you agree with Google Gemini's rankings? What changes would you make? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.