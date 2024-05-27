"We were there to cheer for the Hawks!": New Iowa HC Jan Jensen shares snaps of rookie Caitlin Clark battling Vegas' Kate Martin

Newly hired Iowa WBB head coach Jan Jensen recently posted a few snaps on Instagram from the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces game, which featured her three former wards, Kate Martin, Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark.

Sitting in what looks to be a courtside seat, Jensen shared photos of Clark in action with the Fever, with one photo even showing her going up against her former Iowa teammates, Martin and Gustafson, who are currently playing for the Aces.

"What a moment last night was!🙌🏻 Most were in the house to see the @lvaces take on @indianafever …We were there to cheer for the Hawks!😊🖤💛 We couldn’t be more proud of @caitlinclark22 @katemartin & @megangustafson10 And, we love ‘em even more!❤️Great job CC, Kate & Meg! We loved watching you play… just like we always have & just like we always will!😀Keep being you! God bless. Much love!," writes Jensen.

Aside from that, Jan Jensen also shared that her entourage included former Iowa WBB head coach Lisa Bluder, who was with them when Martin joined their group in a bar to relax. There were also a few photos taken in the tunnel of the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Vegas of the impromptu Hawkeye reunion.

The Fever, however, did lose to the defending champ, the Aces, 99-80. Clark`s team drops their sixth game in seven contests after winning their first game of the season against Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks. Martin finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, opposite Clark`s 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Megan Gustafson, on the other hand, had one rebound in eight minutes of play.

This marked the first time that Clark and Martin played against each other after both being drafted in this year`s much-heralded WNBA Draft.

What's next for Jan Jensen and the Hawkeyes?

Jensen's trip to Vegas precedes the Hawkeyes' imminent new era in NCAA D1 women`s hoops, as she's taking the helm of the team for the first time after spending a couple of decades as an assistant under Bluder.

With Clark, Martin and Gustafson now in the pros, the Iowa Hawkeyes are banking on their returning vets and newly recruited transfers to keep their dominant run going. Players like Hannah Stuelke, Sydney Affolter and former Villanova Wildcats star guard Lucy Olsen are now going to headline the team as it tries to make another potential title run.

