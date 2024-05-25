How has Cameron Brink transformed the LA Sparks' defensive identity with her rim protection? A closer look 

After proving herself as college basketball’s best defender through multiple accolades, Los Angeles Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink revealed her unflinching confidence on how that would translate in the WNBA.

“It’s pretty easy,” Brink told Sportskeeda. “I show up every day and do the same thing and play hard no matter what. It’s not that hard.”

Nearly a week after sharing her strong convictions leading into the 2024 regular-season, Brink has backed up those bold words with even stronger actions.

The Sparks (1-2) have fielded seemingly inevitable learning curves with integrating their prized prospects at No. 2 (Brink) and No. 4 (Rickea Jackson) with an otherwise veteran-laden team. Yet, the Sparks enter Friday’s anticipated matchup against the Indiana Fever (0-5) at Crypto.com Arena with tangible proof that Brink has made at least a greater short-term impact than Caitlin Clark, the Fevers’ prized No. 1 pick.

Brink has tied for third with Elena Baranova and Margo Dydek for most blocks among WNBA players in their first three career games (11), ranking only behind LaToya Sanders (2008) and Sylvia Fowles (2008). Brink recorded five blocks in last week’s loss against the Las Vegas Aces, which marked the second-most blocks any WNBA player made in her road debut. And in the Sparks’ 70-68 victory over the Washington Mystics this week, Brink stuffed Mystics center Shakira Austin on consecutive plays in the game’s final possession.

Not only did Brink’s rim protection secure the Sparks’ first regular-season win. Despite finishing with only four points on 2-for-2 shooting, Brink filled the stat sheet elsewhere in rebounds (eight), blocks (four) and steals (three). No wonder Sparks coach Curt Miller marveled that “Cameron’s analytics are off the charts at rim protection.” Her limited offensive role aside, Brink still finished with the Sparks’ best plus-minus rating (+11).

“She’s long. She’s got good timing on being able to protect the rim,” Miller said of Brink. “On the offensive end, I think she’s ahead honestly on what we thought we were going to have at this time of year. So much growth potential there. But defensively, even when she’s not scoring here early in her career, she can impact the game so much on the defensive end.”

This neither surprises Brink nor the Sparks.

Brink cited her listed 6-foot-4, 170-pound frame, timing and determination to explain her stellar resume at Stanford that includes an NCAA national championship (2021), three Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards (2022-24) and the Naismith’s Defensive Player of the Year honor (2024). The Sparks selected Brink with their No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15 after she led the NCAA in blocks per game (3.7) during her senior season at Stanford.

Still, Miller observed that “until you work with her and realize how real it is, it’s really impressive.” That’s because Miller has viewed Brink as a “sponge” both in the team’s 14 practices and in three regular-season games with both showcasing and refining her defensive acumen. Miller added that Brink “has a great personality that can really bond teammates.”

“Just being who I need to be for the team,” Brink said in a group interview setting. “It doesn’t need to be offensively, necessarily. Just doing what I need to help the team. I’m going to continue to be a rim protector and be a force and help out the girls.”

Nothing epitomized that more than in the Sparks’ final play against the Mystics.

With the Sparks holding a 70-68 lead with 4.7 seconds left, Brink helped out Sparks forward Lexi Brown to double-team Austin in the paint. Austin spun past Brown only to meet Brink, who stretched out her arms to block her shot. Austin retrieved the ball with 2.2 seconds left, but Brink swatted the ball out-of-bounds with .3 seconds remaining. The Mystics lobbed the ball to Austin on the following inbounds pass, but Brink didn’t grant her any space to hoist up a shot.

How could Brink make consecutive stops in a single possession? Miller said that “You have to stay really, really solid and really, really disciplined in that situation.”

“Man, having her down there has been life-changing for me as a defender,” Brown said. “I feel like I’m a very underrated defender. I’m really going to go for all-defensive team this year. But we were watching film of our last game. Seeing the guards drive and see Cam and see them immediately go the other direction, we didn’t have that last year.”

Another thing that the Sparks didn’t have last year: teams have already schemed against Brink in hopes to mitigate her defensive impact.

Miller became engaged in what he called “a chess match” after Aces coach Becky Hammon utilized a smaller lineup to move Brink away from the rim. A similar development happened against Washington amid the Sparks’ decision to assign Brink on Mystics center Stefanie Dolson. With Dolson spacing the floor through pick-and-pop plays, Brink often wrestled with two decisions.

How much should Brink protect the rim? How much should Brink close out on the perimeter to provide help-side defense? As Miller said, “the challenge was you’ve got to do both.” Challenge accepted.

Even in the game’s final play, Brink initially stayed just outside of the paint. She could either close out on Dolson to contest nearside corner 3-pointer. Or Brink could closer to the rim should another Mystics player drive into the paint. While Dolson finished with only six points on a 2-for-4 clip along with four turnovers, Brink ensured the game-securing block by immediately double-teaming Austin once she received the ball inside.

“It’s nice to know that they have to kind of game plan around me like that,” Brink told reporters in a group setting. “So if they bring in a smaller four, I just have to be disciplined to close out on shooters, but not overhelping. I think it’s just important for our team to know they have me behind them and that I’m always helping.”

Brink has mostly fulfilled that job description despite falling into foul trouble against Atlanta (five in 20 minutes) and Las Vegas (four in 25 minutes). Brink avoided the whistle more against Washington (three fouls in 30 minutes).

“The speed and the physicality are always an adjustment. But it’s not like it’s that much more physical,” Brink said. “I get the same foul calls at this level. So I’m just learning to be smart. Even though I’m sleight of frame, I can bang with anybody.”

Brink has that opportunity to showcase those qualities against Indiana and its No. 1 pick, though she said generally that “I’m not looking forward to anyone.” That’s because Brink appears more determined just to show she can guide the Sparks to dominant wins with her defensive presence just as she did at Stanford.

“She’s a humble star already and she’s hard on herself,” Miller said. “That’s not unusual in this league for people that are perfectionists and want to be great at their craft. But she wants to learn. She wants to get better. And she wants to be a great teammate. That is such a special quality that you don’t always see. The sky is the limit for her.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider with Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.