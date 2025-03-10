 "We don’t run from smoke": South Carolina fans get hyped as Gamecocks set sight on battle for "The Real SC"

In an exciting announcement for women's college basketball, the South Carolina Gamecocks and Southern California Trojans, both known as USC, will play each other in a two-season series to settle the debate over which team is "The Real SC." Fans jumped on to socials to express their excitement over the news.

"I can’t wait for this game. Juju Watkins against a Dawn Staley defense. (MiLaysia) Fulwiley finally being given the reins. Each team bringing in a top 5 recruit." one fan wrote.

"THEY ANSWERING MY PRAYERS. THANK YOU!!!!!!" another commented.

"We don’t run from smoke, we run to it," another fan wrote.

"This could be this year’s national championship game," one fan commented.

"Already looking up flights!!!!" another wrote.

"Now this gon' be fun!" another fan commented.

As of Monday, South Carolina ranks No. 2 and Southern California No. 4 in the AP Top 25. The first game between the two schools will take place on Nov. 15, 2025, at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, followed by a rematch on Nov. 15, 2026, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The battle for the 'Real SC,' South Carolina vs. Southern California

Over the past two seasons, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the USC Trojans have solidified their status as top contenders for the NCAA national championship.

While both teams have earned their place among the best, they share one small but significant problem: the same acronym. The University of South Carolina and the University of Southern California are both commonly referred to as "USC," which isn't an issue when talking locally on the West Coast or in the South.

However, outside those regions, the name can cause some confusion.

Now, both women’s basketball programs are ready to settle the debate on the court. South Carolina shared the news on social media with a graphic reading “The Real SC,” captioning it:

“Guess we’ll settle it on the court.”

There’s also a chance these two teams could meet in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which would add even more excitement and perhaps a definitive answer to the battle for the "SC" name.

