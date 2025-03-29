"We gettin' paid for real": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson proud of starting NIL revolution for future women athlete 

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson had a low-key game against the No. 2-seeded NC State Wolfpack, finishing with three points, five rebounds and four assists as the No. 3-seeded Tigers pulled off an 80-73 win on Friday.

During her postgame press conference, Johnson was asked about the NIL revolution that has swept through college sports, specifically women's basketball.

"We getting paid for real though, we getting paid," Flau'jae Johnson said. "And I just think it's so cool and for me it's like looking at the little girls that are gonna come their way after us. When we go to the WNBA, we might not get those multi-million dollar deals.

"But think of the high schoolers and the young girls, they're gonna grow up and they're gonna be having those deals. And the shift started with something that we're doing. So, that's why you gotta play the game with some type of intensity and passion just because it don't end with us. We're just trying to leave it better than we found it."

Alongside being a rapper and having songs with famous stars like Lil Wayne, according to On3, Flau'jae Johnson has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million and has lucrative NIL deals with brands like Amazon, Oreo, Powerade, Samsung and Puma.

Flau'jae Johnson using her NIL deals for good

During a segment of "Black Press Let it Be Known News," the multi-talented Flau'jae Johnson revealed that she was working with credit bureau Experian to offer debt relief for African American families in Louisiana.

“I’ve been working with Experian for quite some time now,” Flau'jae said. “We did a lot of things just for helping students learn about financial literacy. So, when this opportunity came about, I was ecstatic. I was like, wow, this is really going to help change lives because debt can really hold people back.

"They’re just fighting to survive instead of learning how to build more finances. A lot of people don’t know about credit, don’t know about finances. You can’t grow that way.”

In the initiative with Experian, Johnson and the credit bureau company aim to relieve up to $5 million in consumer debt for over 5,000 families in Louisiana, including educating them on how to manage debt.

Away from the NIL world, Flau'jae Johnson will attempt to lead the LSU Tigers to her second national championship when they face the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins on Sunday evening.

