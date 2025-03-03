"We didn't do a good job": Kim Mulkey vents frustration, explains why LSU lost to Ole Miss in big upset

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey was visibly frustrated with her team's performance against Ole Miss on Sunday, as her squad dropped its regular-season finale, 85-77. At Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the Rebels completed a 15-point comeback to hand LSU its first consecutive loss this season.

During the postgame press conference, Mulkey addressed the decision not to play star player, Flau'jae Johnson due to injury. She also explained what led to the Tigers' defeat despite taking a comfortable lead.

"There were three things you needed to do against Old Miss," Mulkey said (5:42 onwards). "We did them for the most part in the first half except for the first quarter. You needed to keep them out of the paint. The second thing you needed to do was take care of the ball. Their points off turnovers—they were averaging 26, and they got 27 on us.

"And lastly, offensive boards — we competed with them, and then we didn't compete with them. ... So in every aspect or every part of the scouting report we gave them, we didn't do a good job, and it all began in the second half."

Kim Mulkey's team allowed Ole Miss to score 38 points in the paint, more than their season average. The Tigers also struggled to take care of the ball, committing 23 turnovers, which led to 27 points for the Rebels.

"Turnovers — you had just turnovers. I mean, you can’t win in anything in sports turning the ball over," Mulkey rued.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers wrap up SEC regular season in third place

LSU finished its Southeastern Conference regular season with a 12-4 record, good for third in the standings, behind No. 6 South Carolina and No. 1 Texas.

The Tigers had lost only two games the entire season heading into the matchup against No. 20 Alabama on Thursday. They fell victim to an overtime upset on the road against the Crimson Tide 88-85, followed by Sunday's upset against Ole Miss.

Even after back-to-back defeats, LSU claimed the third seed in this week's SEC Tournament at Greenville, South Carolina.

With the regular-season title out of reach, the focus now shifts to coach Kim Mulkey and her LSU squad as they aim to win the conference tournament. LSU's most recent SEC Tournament title came in 2003.

